Write Your New Year Wishes On Official Times Square NYE Confetti

This year, you can take part in the magic that is Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration from anywhere in the world—and no, we don’t just mean watching the ball drop on television!

As the clock strikes midnight on January 1, roughly 2,000 pounds of confetti will descend on Times Square to ring in the new year. That said, your wish for 2022 can be written on one of those pieces of confetti coating the streets of NYC. The NYE Wishing Wall in Times Square Plaza will be located between 46th and 47th Streets on Broadway, and is where to go if you’d like to jot down your submission.

You can write on one (or several) pieces of confetti between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day before December 29. Anything written on the 29th or later will be printed for the next year, so be sure to get to Times Square before 8 p.m. on December 28!

If you’d like to have your wish flutter down on New Year’s for the world to see but aren’t sure if you’ll make it to Midtown, there’s also a digital option. Everyone is also welcome to submit their wish on Times Square’s Digital Wishing Wall by sharing it with them through Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish.

For more information, check out Times Square official website .

Where: TSq Plaza 46-47

Broadway btwn 46th-47th Sts

New York, NY 10036

When: December 01, 2021 – December 29, 2021

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM