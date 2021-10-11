CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balsamic Honey Roasted Brussels Sprouts

By Christina Cherrier
Cover picture for the articleBalsamic Honey Roasted Brussels Sprouts – Roasted, crispy and delicious! Enjoy a nutrient-rich side dish with these roasted brussels sprouts coated with an amazing honey balsamic glaze. It gives the Brussels sprouts a deep and rich flavor and turns this bitter vegetable into something perfectly delicious. A mix of pecans and dried cranberries add a delicious crunch to this tasty side dish you can serve for the holidays or any time. Enjoy!

