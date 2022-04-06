ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for safe driving in foggy conditions

By Kirstie Zontini
 1 day ago
Driving in fog can be dangerous but there are steps you can take to stay safe.

  1. Slow down. Give yourself extra time to get to your location, especially if it is foggy for a commute
  2. Use your low-beams or fog lights NOT high beams. Highs beams reflect too much off the fog causing glare and making it harder to see the road and what is in front of you.
  3. Give yourself plenty of space. In case there is a sudden stop, make sure there is plenty of room between you and the cars around you.
  4. If visibility drops to zero, turn on your hazard lights and pull off to a safe location

