This 205 is a restoration plus. It looks and feels completely standard, the mods are subtle. My colleagues have no knowledge of the 205’s back story, are unaware that this could be the holy grail – it’s a 1.6, which was reputed to be the sweeter handling, but has the power of the heavier-engined 1.9. But more than that, it asks interesting questions about what’s happened to performance and driving enjoyment over the last 30 years. And about the value we put on restomods in general. Because on the whole they’re furiously expensive. Now this is an expensive 205, but £45,000 against the Oselli Edition Mini at £130k looks acceptable to me.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO