The best external hard drives and SSDs for Mac and PC in 2021

When you ask someone why they want to own a Mac, they’ll often say because they’ve heard Apple’s computers are more user-friendly and secure than PCs. While the user-friendliness will come down to your own personal preference, macOS is a very secure operating system. Apple puts a lot of focus on user privacy and security in every new release of its desktop OS. While the tech giant provides us with several great settings to help protect our Macs, it’s up to us to make sure we audit and enable them.