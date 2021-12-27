ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is My Period Normal? How Menstrual Cycles Change With Age

Cover picture for the articleJust like our bodies are a lot different at age 50...

Digiday

Those with painful menstrual cycles find solace in seeking private relief while working from home

Prior to the pandemic, journalist Britt Julious was struggling to strike a balance between full-time, in-office work and her health. When she wasn’t working, the 34-year-old former freelance writer said she was silently struggling with her menstrual symptoms, battling a complex form of endometriosis and fibroids, and balancing debilitating pain alongside doctor’s appointments, physical therapy and acupuncture to find relief. At one point, she worked from a hospital bed after surgery related to her endometriosis diagnosis.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Metro International

EU drug regulator: No link found between menstrual changes and COVID vaccines

(Reuters) -The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday that it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested some women had heavier periods after being inoculated. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) study https://www.fhi.no/en/studies/ungvoksen/increased-incidence-of-menstrual-changes-among-young-women released on Tuesday asked...
WORLD
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
WGAU

Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

