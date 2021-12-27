Is My Period Normal? How Menstrual Cycles Change With Age

Prior to the pandemic, journalist Britt Julious was struggling to strike a balance between full-time, in-office work and her health. When she wasn’t working, the 34-year-old former freelance writer said she was silently struggling with her menstrual symptoms, battling a complex form of endometriosis and fibroids, and balancing debilitating pain alongside doctor’s appointments, physical therapy and acupuncture to find relief. At one point, she worked from a hospital bed after surgery related to her endometriosis diagnosis.
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- More than one in five women experience menstrual cycle irregularity, potentially impacting their ability to accurately recognize a potential pregnancy early on, a study published Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found. Among nearly 270,000 women in the United States ages 18...
(Reuters) -The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday that it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested some women had heavier periods after being inoculated. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) study https://www.fhi.no/en/studies/ungvoksen/increased-incidence-of-menstrual-changes-among-young-women released on Tuesday asked...
Up to 62 percent of women over 50 are low in vitamin D, which is produced when sun hits. Here’s how it can help boost immunity and protect against illnesses, including breakthrough Covid-19 infections. With the new Omicron variant sweeping the nation, even for fully vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to get a little extra help in the immunity department!
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
In a recent study published in the BMJ, researchers found a high dose of an inexpensive and globally available blood-thinning medication reduces the risk of death in hospitalized patients who are moderately ill with COVID-19. They compared the effects of a high, therapeutic dose of heparin to a prophylactic low...
Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
Comments / 0