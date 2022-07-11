Prime Day deals on DNA kits: Here's what these genetic tests might tell you

(Image credit: Amazon)

Curious about your ancestry, or wondering if you might be sensitive to certain foods? Amazon Prime Day offers big savings on best-selling DNA kits (opens in new tab), helping you to find answers.

DNA kits usually require you to swab your cheek or spit into a vial. This is sealed in an envelope and sent to a laboratory, where the DNA is extracted and sequenced. There, this is compared to results of other human DNA sequences, known as reference groups. This is done using technology with specific materials, protocols and algorithms.

As well as ancestry, many of the best DNA kits also test for food intolerances and sensitivities, as well as your genetic predisposition to complex and hereditary diseases. But all of this can come at a price, which is why Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snag some deals on home DNA testing kits.

We've rounded up some of the best deals available right now. But keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day runs until tomorrow, so we'll be updating this page throughout the event with the best offers as they go live.

DNA testing kits can range in price. The cheaper kits will offer genetic traits, including information about passing along hair and eye color, but less about medical features. More premium kits can offer health information such as your likelihood of contracting conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or celiac disease. Some can even provide information about how sensitive you are to certain foods, caffeine or alcohol.

So if you're curious about your past, or want to find out more about your health to support your future, make sure to check out some of the Prime Day deals on DNA kits.

