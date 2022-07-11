ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes

Prime Day deals on DNA kits: Here's what these genetic tests might tell you

By Harry Bullmore
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9jwd_0IGhrkRB00
(Image credit: Amazon)

Curious about your ancestry, or wondering if you might be sensitive to certain foods? Amazon Prime Day offers big savings on best-selling DNA kits (opens in new tab), helping you to find answers.

DNA kits usually require you to swab your cheek or spit into a vial. This is sealed in an envelope and sent to a laboratory, where the DNA is extracted and sequenced. There, this is compared to results of other human DNA sequences, known as reference groups. This is done using technology with specific materials, protocols and algorithms.

As well as ancestry, many of the best DNA kits also test for food intolerances and sensitivities, as well as your genetic predisposition to complex and hereditary diseases. But all of this can come at a price, which is why Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snag some deals on home DNA testing kits.

We've rounded up some of the best deals available right now. But keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day runs until tomorrow, so we'll be updating this page throughout the event with the best offers as they go live.

tellmeGen Advanced DNA Test (opens in new tab) | Was $139.00, Now $97.00 at Amazon

This kit gives you information about your genetic predisposition to more than 400 reports related to your health, including 100 complex diseases, 80 hereditary diseases, wellness, physical exercise and diet. Save $42 (30%) now for Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test (opens in new tab)| Was: $119.00 Now: $59.00 at Amazon

Are you building a family tree? Or just interested to find out more about your ethnicity? AncestryDNA could fit the bill. The company searches DNA in more than 1,000 regions to provide a precise ethnicity estimate with lots of geographic detail. Today, Amazon has the kit for 50% off.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service (opens in new tab) |Was: $199 Now: $98.99 at Amazon

This kit allows you to learn about your ancestry and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000-plus regions. In addition to learning about some health risks, you can also see how your DNA might impact your taste and smell preferences as well as musical pitch. For Prime Day, Amazon is selling the kit for an incredible 50% off.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit (opens in new tab) | Was: $79.00 Now: $49.00 at Amazon

This kit not only gives you your ethnicity breakdown, but you can also trace your relationship to your DNA matches by exploring the following services: Shared Ethnicities, Shared Ancestral Places and more advanced DNA features. Right now, get 38% off the kit at Amazon for Prime Day.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Everlywell Food Sensitivity Comprehensive Test (opens in new tab) | Was $259.00, Now $181.30 at Amazon

Learn how your body responds to 204 different foods with this at-home collection kit. Now 25% off, it may help to provide guidance for an elimination diet, if you suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms or migraines.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder DNA Kit: Ethnicity & Ancestry (opens in new tab) | Was $79

, Now $49 at Amazon

This FamilyTreeDNA test is now just $49 thanks to a 30% saving in the Prime Day sales. For this reduced price, it promises to find your DNA relatives, trace your lineage through time and determine your family connections.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

DNA testing kits can range in price. The cheaper kits will offer genetic traits, including information about passing along hair and eye color, but less about medical features. More premium kits can offer health information such as your likelihood of contracting conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or celiac disease. Some can even provide information about how sensitive you are to certain foods, caffeine or alcohol.

So if you're curious about your past, or want to find out more about your health to support your future, make sure to check out some of the Prime Day deals on DNA kits.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Dna Test#Dna Sequences#Genetic Predisposition#Amazon
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
LiveScience

LiveScience

74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy