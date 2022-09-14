Best 75-inch TV deals in September 2022

Buying a 75-inch TV used to be a heavy investment. Today, however, 75-inch TV deals are making it easier than ever to purchase a big-screen TV.

Brands like Hisense, Vizio, and TCL have made owning a mammoth TV a lot more affordable, whereas in-house brands like Best Buy's Insignia keep pushing 75-inch TV deals further below the $799 mark. (Check out our guide to our favorite Best Buy deals for more discounts on Insignia).

So if you're looking to upgrade to a 75-inch TV, you've come to the right spot. We're hand-picking the best 75-inch TV deals from around the web. If you're not sure which TV to buy — check out our guide to the best 75 inch TVs .

Best 75-inch TV deals right now

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $849 now $599 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 75-inch TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K TV: was $1,299 now $637 @ Amazon

This killer deal saves you over $600 on a massive 75-inch TV. The TCL 4-Series features HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast/Google Assistant, and a voice remote. It was on sale for $699 a few days ago and Amazon has slashed its price yet again. It's now the cheapest 75-inch 4K TV we've seen. View Deal

Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: $899 $649 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, the TV is sale at its lowest price yet. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $749 now $637 @ Best Buy

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV is the perfect low-budget TV for consumers on a tight budget. It features HDR10/HLG support, built-in Roku platform, and Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support. Currently priced at $637, it's one of the least expensive 75 inch TV deals you can get. View Deal

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: $768 $678 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the 75-inch TV deal for you. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Hisense U6G 75" 4K QLED TV: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6G is part of Hisense's 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. The display features 60 dimming zones and promises 600 nits of peak brightness. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound. The TV is now at its second-lowest price to date. View Deal

Amazon Omni Series 75" 4K TV: $1,099 $859 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. All models/sizes are currently on sale, but the 75-inch model is the most noteworthy at its current price. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $895 now $799 @ Amazon

The TCL 75S535 is part of TCL's QLED series of TVs. The QLED TV has up to 80 zones of LED local dimming. It also supports HLG/HDR10/Dolby Vision content and an Auto Game Mode, which switches the TV to low-latency game mode when it detects a console connected and powered on. Rarely on sale, this is one of the best 75 inch TV deals if you're looking to get the most for your money. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL S546 review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: $849 $799 @ Best Buy

Big-screen Samsung TVs aren't cheap. However, as part of Best Buy's current 75-inch TV deals the retailer is knocking $50 off Samsung's 75-inch 4K 7 Series TV. The unit features HDR10 Plus/HLG support, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

LG 75" NanoCell 4K TV: $999 $929 @ Best Buy

This LG TV packs a bright 75-inch 4K screen with a built-in Game Optimizer mode that offers low latency. It also packs HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, and LG's NanoCell technology, which is the company's take on QLED. It's now at its lowest price to date. View Deal

Sony 75" X80J 4K TV: $1,399 $1,197 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the Sony X80J on sale for its lowest price to date. This model features a 75-inch 4K display, HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options. View Deal

Vizio 75" M7 Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

This beautiful 75-inch 4K TV offers amazing visuals without spending a fortune. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports, plus an anti-lag gaming mode and voice-control remote, the Vizio M7 Series packs a punch. It's also got both Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support built-in. View Deal

Hisense 75" U7G 4K ULED TV: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. In our Hisense U7G review , we called it a solid TV for gaming and movie lovers alike. At its current sale price, it's one of the best 75 TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers. View Deal

Samsung 75" QLED Q60A: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Samsung

Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's current sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package. View Deal

Sony X90J 75" 4K LED TV: was $2,099 now $2,004 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony 75-inch X90J 4K LED TV. This television brings the big screen experience into your home with excellent contrast control and HDR support. Plus, gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. View Deal

Hisense 75" 8K QLED Roku TV: was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The U800GR is Hisense's first 8K TV and one of the most affordable 8K TVs on the market. It features an 8K upscaler that brings all content to near 8K quality. It also offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos audio, low latency gaming mode, and the Roku platform for streaming. View Deal

Samsung 75" Neo QLED 8K QN900A: $6,999 $3,999 @ Samsung

$3,000 off! The QN900A is the best 8K TV on the market. It uses both quantum-dot enhancement for better color and brightness and mini-LED backlighting for tighter contrast control and superb HDR performance. It's also paired with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which uses an array of frame-mounted speakers to track audio with the position of actors and objects on screen, providing a more immersive experience. It's now $3,000 off. View Deal