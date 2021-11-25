ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Thanksgiving From #TeamBeautiful

By Allison McGevna
The HelloBeautiful editors would like to take this opportunity to wish our incredible readers a safe, peaceful and wonderful holiday. We wish for all of you a day filled with love, laughter, delicious food and nothing short of pure joy.

It is because of you that we come to work every day – to bring you joy, to bring you laughter and to keep you informed. We are proud to be part of your digital squad, and we take our work seriously.

Thank you for being the best part of HelloBeautiful. Happy Thanksgiving!

With love,

#TeamBeautiful

