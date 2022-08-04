ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Rodgers vs. Aaron Rodgers: Everything We Know About Their Feud

Two brothers, one feud. Jordan Rodgers and his family are estranged from his brother Aaron Rodgers , but neither have shied away from speaking out about their difficult relationship.

Although the origin of their falling out is unclear, many factors have contributed to Jordan and Aaron’s ongoing tension, which was first made public in 2016 on JoJo Fletcher ’s season of The Bachelorette . Jordan, who ultimately won the season, didn’t shy away from telling Fletcher that Aaron doesn’t keep in touch with his family.

“It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” the eldest Rodgers sibling, Luke, said on The Bachelorette i n 2016. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

Fast-forward to 2021 when both Aaron and Jordan were set to walk down the aisle — and still estranged.

In addition to the athlete never publicly commenting on Jordan’s relationship with Fletcher, the Rodgers family stayed mum when Aaron announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley in February 2021. A source told Us Weekly at the time that it was unclear whether they would score an invite to the nuptials.

“It’ll for sure be a special day and it would be wrong of him to not invite his family,” the insider said in March 2021. “But everyone is aware of their strained relationship and knows that [those] problems aren’t going to get fixed in one day. Whether they decide to come [is] up to them.”

Us confirmed in February 2022 that the professional athlete and the Big Little Lies alum split after more than one year together . While the twosome briefly rekindled their romance in spring 2022, a source revealed to Us in May 2022 that Aaron and Woodley were “ no longer together .”

Jordan and Fletcher, meanwhile, were forced to postpone their wedding several times amid the coronavirus pandemic. The third time was a charm for the couple who tied the knot in California in May 2022 — without Aaron in attendance.

Scroll down to resist everything we know about their feud:

Dave Harris
2019-11-20

This should be family business, not public "news", so whoever put their issues out there is just looking for attention.

Carl Davis
2d ago

People need to understand that human beings are complex and every family has its issues. We are animals that have convinced ourselves we are the ones with intelligence and dominance on earth. Mind your business and don't tell others how to manage their lives.

