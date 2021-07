Ninjak #1 or X-Factor #10 this week? Stan Lee used to refer to the Marvel Universe as "The world outside your window", set in New York rather than Metropolis and Gotham. Jim Shooter tried to take that further with the New Universe. But superhero comic books have always tried to reflect the changing world around them in one way or another, and ripping stories from the headlines not only gives your story veritas but also helps you come up with a plot. And two superhero comic books out this month doubled down on that.