CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to overclock your PC

By James Norris
PC Gamer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Jarred explains the basics of overclocking. Overclocking is not hard. At least it isn't as hard as it once was or as mysterious as some corners of the internet would have you believe. You probably don't even need to open your case. There's a good chance you have everything you need to dabble in the dark arts already and eke out a few more hertz from your gaming rig. If you're lucky, you may just be able to squeeze enough performance to stave off having to upgrade for another few months.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Toshiba just made two 18TB hard drives for your PC

Toshiba is increasing the capacity of its N300 and X300 hard drives to 18 terabytes, the company announced today. Until now, the hard drives had been limited to an already huge 16TB. The upgrade is made possible by Toshiba’s Flux Control – Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR) technology, which can be found in both of the new hard drives.
SMALL BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Deathloop PC system requirements: Can your PC play Deathloop?

FDeathloop is an easy candidate for game of the year, but that may depend on what platform you’re playing the game on. PlayStation 5 owners are having a wonderful time with the ’60s-themed time-looping title, while PC users have been left in a lurch, thanks to shoddy performance optimization. However, that doesn’t mean that PC players can’t enjoy the game all the same. With some simple tweaks, any PC player with Deathloop‘s recommended hardware can meet or even exceed the game’s performance on the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to use a capture card on console and PC

With so much streaming competition, it’s always wise to put out the best quality content if you want your stream to stand out. One of the ways to improve the quality of a stream is with a capture card. While some streamers have a single PC or console and don’t use capture cards, more advanced streamers often have multiple PCs or connect their console to a PC to add transitions, overlays, and other customizations.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Which apps are using all your PC's bandwidth?

Every Windows 10 system has a bunch of apps running in the background, many making regular (and possibly unauthorized) use of your internet connection. If they're busy with something important, like a backup service uploading documents, that's fine. But if it's an app you'd forgotten was installed, and is now chewing up bandwidth and slowing you down for no real reason at all, then that's something you really need to know.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overclocking#Clock#Cpu
The Windows Club

Windows 11 Requirements Check Tool checks if your PC is compatible

If you want to find if your device qualifies for the upcoming Windows 11 update or not, use Windows 11 Requirements Check Tool to discover it. The tool runs a test to check if your PC meets the system requirements to run Windows 11. In addition, it checks if your PC can support (gaming) features like AutoHDR and DirectStorage.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to use the Xbox app to stream games on your Windows PC

It was recently announced that Microsoft is updating the Xbox App to allow users to stream console games to Windows 10 computers, which is great news for gamers who don't like to be tied to one device or location. In fact, there are two different ways to enjoy Xbox titles...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Your next gaming PC GPU could cost 70% more

GPU pricing and availability is a sore spot for gaming PC builders and enthusiasts alike. Unfortunately, it looks like things will get worse before they get better, as current market trends indicate inflated costs and increased stock scarcity that could continue for the rest of 2021. According to statistics by...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

3 easy ways to drastically improve your PC’s performance

Owning a Windows PC is like owning a car. You need to do routine maintenance to make sure your computer is always operating at peak performance. You might think that you need to download sketchy third-party tools to boost your Windows performance, but you don’t need these. Windows 10 (and Windows 11) have some amazing tools built right in that can help you out.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Deathloop error 0xC000001D PC crash

Players encountering Deathloop error 0xC000001D on PC are suffering from some major crashes right now that are preventing them from playing Arkane’s latest masterpiece. Each Deathloop PC crash comes with the same error code each time which points the finger at the game’s VoidEngine graphics engine, but what is really causing the problem? Is there a Deathloop 0xC000001D crash fix of any kind yet, or do players have to wait for a patch?
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

How to check if your PC is ready for Windows 11

Microsoft has reinstated the Windows 11 Health Check app, which enables PC users to ascertain whether their current laptop or desktop can handle the new OS. After some early confusion over the minimum spec requirements for Windows 11, Microsoft pulled the Health Check app soon after it announced the update this summer.
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

How to buy the perfect PC case

No matter whether you treat your computer as the centerpiece of your home office or just stuff it under your desk, buying the right PC case matters. At a minimum, you want to pick a PC case that’s the right size for your needs and has room for all your hardware and USB devices. But some PC cases offer much, much more. Spacious innards, lower temperatures, muffled sound, extensive water-cooling support, and fancy-schmancy tempered glass panels or RGB lighting are just the tip of the iceberg.
ELECTRONICS
techacrobat.com

How to Build a Cool Gaming PC on a Budget

Want to build a cool pc desktop for games and confused what parameters to look for? Here is your guide on building a gaming PC – that too, according to your budget!. Many of the used PCs will not come with a hard drive, so you’ll have to purchase one separately. You have a couple of options: for roughly $25, you can get a new 500GB HDD. However, it will be slow.
COMPUTERS
Space.com

How to build a PC for VR

If you're looking to join the VR revolution but don't have the rig for it, our handy guide will teach you how to build a PC for VR. As the price of virtual reality set-ups starts to fall and the ground-breaking technology becomes more accessible, you may be tempted to dive into this new world of interactive entertainment. Blockbuster games like Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx have started to prove the potential of the medium, dragging thousands of gamers into the fold with the promise of new adventures that test the boundaries of what video games can do.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Windows 11 PC Health Check now explains why your PC isn’t up to spec

Divining whether your Windows 10 PC is eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade hasn’t been a straightforward matter, at least not at first. Microsoft admitted to botching up the communication of the minimum system requirements and even had to pull out its tool that was supposed to make that easy. That PC Health Check app is finally available for everyone to use and, more importantly, now also explains what you need to do if your PC doesn’t make the grade.
COMPUTERS
tweaklibrary.com

Can An Antivirus Slow Down Games On Your PC?

There is a common notion amongst all kinds of computer users that an Antivirus slows down the performance of a PC. This can be of greater concern amongst avid gamers, who may or may not install an Antivirus just because it may make or break their gaming experience. So, before...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The best PC case 2021: top cases for your desktop computer

The best PC cases are there for more than just showcasing the epic RGB lighting on your internals. While many computer chassis come in awesome designs meant to show off your components and their RGB lighting or flaunt your gaming PC’s prowess, they’re first and foremost meant to shelter and protect those internals.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Reboot Your Linux PC or Server With a Single Command

Sooner or later, you're going to have to reboot your Linux system. Whether you need to fix a problem or want to restart your system after installing updates, you can do it in the command line, just as with everything else in Linux. With the reboot Command. The easiest way...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Air vs AIO vs Custom Loop: How to pick the right CPU cooler for your PC

You’ve finally saved up enough to build your own custom PC, and you’re excitedly eyeing up all the different components and configurations you can come up with. From the best graphics cards to the most powerful motherboards, the choice is endless. One area that can be a bit of a...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy