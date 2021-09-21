How to overclock your PC

Above: Jarred explains the basics of overclocking. Overclocking is not hard. At least it isn't as hard as it once was or as mysterious as some corners of the internet would have you believe. You probably don't even need to open your case. There's a good chance you have everything you need to dabble in the dark arts already and eke out a few more hertz from your gaming rig. If you're lucky, you may just be able to squeeze enough performance to stave off having to upgrade for another few months.