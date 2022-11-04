Stars and Their Celebrity Crushes: Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, and More!

Selena Gomez and Cole Sprouse. Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hollywood heartthrobs! Celebrities are just like Us — they get crushes on famous folks and can become starstruck when they see certain stars.

Amy Adams admitted in November 2020 that after watching old movies starring Robert De Niro, including The Godfather and The Deer Hunter, she got a “retroactive crush” on the actor.

“Meaning, like, I have a crush on him in the ’70s,” the American Hustle actress told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “I mean, not that I wouldn’t have a crush on him now, but you know, I’m married.”

Before finding love with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner revealed she tried to pick up Friends alum Matthew Perry. The Game of Thrones alum opened up about the experience in June 2019, saying that after she spotted Perry rehearsing for a play next to her house in 2016, she began frequenting the local grocery store nearby to get a glimpse of him and make her move.

“I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette,” she recalled during a “#BehindTheTweets” interview with Twitter. “And I bought a lighter from Budgens [store] so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. [Unfortunately] it was already lit, so, that was just embarrassing.”

Olympian Simone Biles, on the other hand, fell hard for Zac Efron well before she won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Biles gushed to Us Weekly in August of that year about her crush on the High School Musical star before meeting him in Rio weeks later while doing an interview on the Today show.

“On cloud 9 @zacefron,” the athlete captioned a GIF of herself kissing the actor on the cheek after their surprise meeting. Biles then tweeted a series of photos with the Baywatch star, writing, “He kissed me on the cheek just letting y’all know.”

Crushes are not limited to loving someone from afar. Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the Harry Potter franchise, revealed that she was smitten with her costar Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy) early on in their friendship.

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” the Beauty and the Beast star told Seventeen in June 2011. “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

Scroll down to revisit the wildest and the most understandable celebrity crushes of all time.