Avoid special characters, use lowercase names, and more. Web developers are no strangers to APIs — especially HTTP methods like GET and POST. When it comes to designing APIs, backend engineers or API engineers are familiar with them as well. That means REST is a term that is familiar. It is said that REST is an architecture and not a standard. It was developed alongside HTTP and is most commonly used over HTTP. HTTP is a standard, whereas REST is an architecture. REST is an architectural style that provides constraints that guide API design.