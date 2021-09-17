Kenya Moore and Estranged Husband Marc Daly Used to Be a Power Couple: Everything We Know About Him

Getty Images

Jay and Bey? Never heard of ’em! OK, just kidding. Even so, Kenya Moore and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, definitely used to be one of the biggest power couples in the Bravolebrity circuit before the reality star filed for divorce from him after four years of marriage in August 2021.

The coparents got hitched in 2017, and to be honest, their nuptials came as a huge surprise to Kenya‘s fans and costars alike. According to Bravo

, not even Kenya’s then-BFF Cynthia Bailey knew about Marc. So, who is Kenya’s soon-to-be ex?

For starters, Marc is a successful businessman. He managed to combine his smarts with his love of food and opened up SoCo — a Southern fusion restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y. As it happens, Marc’s restaurant’s official page is his only form of social media. Sadly, he doesn’t have a personal Instagram account. Throughout their marriage, Kenya posted enough cute pics of the pair to compensate for her former flame’s lack of social media.

Marc’s lack of social media presence speaks to the fact that he’s a very private person. Believe it or not, it took Kenya’s man quite some time to make his Real Housewives debut. So much so, that the reality star’s castmates once doubted that her marriage was even real. Eventually, however, Marc did make an appearance on the show in March 2018, putting an end to any speculation or shade.

Despite their personal issues, the pair are devoted to being the best parents possible to their daughter, Brooklyn Doris. Their baby girl’s name once had a very special meaning to Kenya and Marc. “Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Kenya revealed to People after giving birth in November 2018.

Despite a complicated labor — Kenya had to give birth during an emergency C-section — the proud mama and her first child were happy and healthy upon her birth. However, the Georgia native claims in her August 2021 filing that she and her daughter’s father have been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

The starlet also claimed that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Further, she is looking for sole physical and legal custody of Brooklyn, along with the request that “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided.”

A rep for Marc could not immediately be identified by Life & Style.