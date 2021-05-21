OnePlus 6 and 6T get another Oxygen OS update that isn't Android 11

Android users have to admit that we would love to see our older devices get as many OS updates as iPhones. I mean, we’re in 2021, and the iPhone 6s, a device launched in 2016, still managed to get the current iOS 14 upgrade, even though we’re not sure it will get to see iOS 15. Whatever the case, that’s five years of major OS updates. Now, Android devices haven’t been so lucky. Samsung recently announced that it will give three years of Android updates to its devices, which is a nice improvement over the usual two we got. And now, to make things better, we have received official information saying that Vivo will give us more than that, with OPPO considering to follow its footsteps.