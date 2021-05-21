newsbreak-logo
OnePlus 6 and 6T get another Oxygen OS update that isn't Android 11

Update: The latest Oxygen OS does have the May 2021 patch, so it's got that going for it, which is nice. Welcome to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the two phones in the OnePlus 6-series. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out updates to the entire series at once, but this may vary per variant and carrier.

Cell Phones
TechRadar

Samsung's Galaxy S21 gets a massive $700 price cut in fantastic deal

Save up to $700 - A fantastic deal, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S21 for as low as $99.99 when you trade-in an eligible device. You can sign up through a carrier or select an unlocked device. If you don't have a trade-in, Samsung is offering up to $200 to use toward accessories with your Galaxy S21 purchase. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.
Cell Phones

OnePlus 7 (T): Android 11 update goes completely wrong

Users are reporting lots of issues with Android 11 update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T. Devices overheat, battery drains quickly and sometimes performance is very unstable. For now, it remains to await a solution from OnePlus. OnePlus 7 (T) in Android 11. At the end of March, the OnePlus...
Technology

Panasonic is back with yet another rugged Android tablet

The Toughbook S1 is Panasonic's latest rugged Android tablet for enterprise customers. Although the specs are quite modest, the Toughbook S1 offers outstanding rugged features. Specifically designed for mobile workers in the most challenging environments and conditions, Panasonic's Toughbook S1 has full MIL-STD-810H certification and can survive a 5-foot drop.
Cell Phones

OnePlus Watch: Great Price and Looks, But Wait for Updates

OnePlus has always been popular with the obsessive early adopter crowd, as year after year of slick smartphone releases since 2013 demonstrates. Released last month along with the OnePlus Series 9 smartphones, the OnePlus Watch, which is the company’s first-ever smartwatch, is no exception. In addition to tracking for more than 110 different workout types, the slim and sleek stainless steel and curved glass watch also has built-in GPS, an IP68 waterproof rating, ultra-long battery life of two weeks on a single charge, and heart rate, stress, sleep, and blood oxygen monitors.
Technology

Lenovo Tab M10 5G spotted with Snapdragon 690, Android 11 OS

Since the launch of the new iPad Pro, the tablet market has received a sudden spring. The launch was followed by Amazon revealing a refreshed Fire HD 10 for 2021 and the news broke out that Lenovo may be working on a Yoga tablet with HDMI support. Turns out, by way, of the Google Play Console database, Lenovo is also working on the 5G variant for its Tab M10. Hints of a new affordable tablet called Lenovo Tab M10 5G has been traced and the slate looks to be arriving soon.
Cell Phones

Android 11 Arrives To T-Mobile's OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

Android 11 has finally arrived to T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7T Pro 5G. As ar reminder, the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro all received Android 11 update back in March. In April, T-Mobile variants of almost all those devices got the update as well, except the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G. Well, it’s not time for that handset to taste Android 11 as well.
Cell Phones
Nerdable.com

Another leak points to OnePlus readying a phone without Snapdragon SoC

A leaker has corroborated a previous report that OnePlus is working on a MediaTek-powered phone. The phone is believed to be equipped with the Dimensity 1200 flagship SoC. OnePlus has relied on Snapdragon silicon since its inception, with everything from the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 9 series using Qualcomm chipsets. We heard a report earlier this year that the manufacturer will use MediaTek power for the first time, and now another source has seemingly corroborated this claim.
Cell Phones

Galaxy A50 software updates: Will this 2019 phone get Android 12?

Samsung’s policy of three major OS upgrades for many of Galaxy devices was a game-changer, and it’s a policy that other manufacturers are now starting to copy (but not doing it very well). Three generations of Android OS and One UI updates are promised to every flagship Galaxy phone and tablet launched 2019 onwards. Select mid-range devices are eligible as well, including recent ones like the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 and their predecessors.
Cell Phones

Xiaomi’s PC Mode turns Android into a desktop OS on the Mi Mix Fold

Android is an operating system designed for smartphones and tablets, but over the years we’ve seen multiple attempts to turn it into a desktop operating system with custom Launcher apps, custom ROMs, or features like Samsung’s DeX, which gives Android a taskbar, start menu, and multi-window app support when you connect a keyboard and/or display.
Cell Phones

Samsung has updated these phones to Android 11

It usually takes Android OEMs a fair bit to get the latest version of the OS on older devices, but Samsung has been getting better and better at this every year. For Android 11, the official update schedule kicked off in early December and continues to expand. Here’s every device Samsung has updated to Android 11 so far.
Technology

RayShot 4G Gimbal Smart Camera with Android OS

RayShot 4G gimbal smart camera is powered by Android 10 OS and it supports 4G network card. If you like the two innovative features for a pocket camera or need more, let’s keep checking. The RayShot is a unique and advanced Android powered smart camera that measures 156.5 x 36.5...
Cell Phones

Android 11 Causes A Bevy Of Issues For OnePlus 7 & 7T Users

Android 11 is causing quite a few issues for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series users, it seems. This update started rolling out back in March, and yet people are still having issues. Android 11 is causing all sorts of issues for the OnePlus 7 & 7T series users. Users...
Cell Phones
SlashGear

Verizon Galaxy Tab S6 finally gets Android 11 and One UI 3.1

Samsung has been making big promises and improvements to the way it rolls out Android updates but some might feel it only applies to its high-end phones. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case and Samsung has also been paying attention not only to its mid-range Galaxy A series but also to its tablets. Of course, carriers might not always be as fast and it’s only two months later that Verizon’s version of the Galaxy Tab S6 is getting its overdue One UI 3.1 with Android 11 update.
Cell Phones

Android 12 beta gets OnePlus devices stuck in a bootloop

The Android 12 beta went live to select phones on Tuesday, as was announced in Google's annual I/O event. Unsurprisingly, the initial list of phones declared officially eligible for the new OS beta were Google's own Pixel phones. However, consulting this page will reveal that other OEM's are making it...
Cell Phones

OPPO to join VIVO in supporting Android Updates for longer?

Android users have to admit that we would love to see our older devices get as many OS updates as iPhones. I mean, we’re in 2021, and the iPhone 6s, a device launched in 2016, still managed to get the current iOS 14 upgrade, even though we’re not sure it will get to see iOS 15. Whatever the case, that’s five years of major OS updates. Now, Android devices haven’t been so lucky. Samsung recently announced that it will give three years of Android updates to its devices, which is a nice improvement over the usual two we got. And now, to make things better, we have received official information saying that Vivo will give us more than that, with OPPO considering to follow its footsteps.
Cell Phones

Galaxy A30 Android 11 One UI 3.1 update out now, India first market to get it

The Android 11 update is hitting yet another mid-range model in Samsung’s smartphone lineup. On the receiving end this time around is the Galaxy A30. The update has been released in India (a previous story of ours incorrectly said the update debuted in China and has been taken down) and comes with version 3.1 of One UI, just like the Android 11 update for other Galaxy devices released in the last couple of months.