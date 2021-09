He answers “David Johnson, State Farm,” because that is his name and that is his employer, but that is not who he is, at least to the world, for superheroes are known by their aliases and remembered for their valor. On an autumn morning in Minnesota five years ago, to an American gallery looking for a sign of hope against their oppressors, Johnson transformed from insurance agent into Superman—or should we say “super fan”—by scoring the first unofficial point of the 2016 Ryder Cup.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO