Crown Jewel Intrigue: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Diana, Camilla and the Epic Tale of Royal Tiaras

Like all royal families, the House of Windsor has in its arsenal one of the most storied and significant collections of jewelry in the world. There are Burmese rubies to ward off evil, prized emeralds won at a raffle 200 years ago, sparkling gifts from foreign heads of state, an Imperial State Crown flecked with nearly 3,000 precious gems, so many parures, and even more brooches. While nearly all of these treasures, having been passed down through several blue-blooded generations, are inevitably filled with sentimental value, a case can be made that members of the royal family are particularly enamored with the sapphire.