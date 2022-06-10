How to solve the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map quest

To solve the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map, you'll first need to get hold of various sketches showing mystery locations around the Old West, then decode them to reveal where three shiny gold bars are hidden which are worth a cool $500 each. That means with a little bit of detective work and exploring in Red Dead Redemption 2 you can earn $1,500 – a very appealing prospect, especially if you're experiencing a shortage of cash. Don't forget that this is only one of three Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps available, so chase up the others as well for a bumper pay day.

In the meantime, however, let's work through all of the clues in the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map so you can get paid.

Where to get the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map

You'll pick up the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map during a random encounter that can appear at a variety of points across New Hanover and around Strawberry in West Virginia. Look out for an uncouth man looking through some binoculars with some maps littered around him - when you talk to him about the map he's holding, he'll try to hide it, and start running away from you.

You'll need to hogtie him, or shoot him, at which point you'll be able to loot the map from him.

How to solve the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map 1

The first map leads to to Cumberland Falls, which is a short distance east of Wallace Station, in the north of West Elizabeth.

You'll need to follow the path along the east-side of the falls, along the stone pathway, as the map suggests.

Head up the log through the actual falls, and there's a little cave behind the waterfall.

Inside the cave you'll find the second Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map.

How to solve the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map 2

The second High Stakes map will point you towards Barrow Lagoon, which is a frozen lake in the middle of the West Grizzlies, to the northwest of Valentine.

Head up there, and don't forget your winter jacket, and you'll see a log bridge over to the right hand side hanging between a little stone island on the lake.

The third High Stakes treasure map is hidden in a hole in the centre of that log.

How to solve the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map 3

The third, and thankfully final, High Stakes treasure map points you towards a winding, treacherous, and downright annoying path that winds around a cliff edge. It's located on a mountain to the southwest of Bacchus Station and northwest of Fort Wallace. Ignore what the map itself says about passing through two peaks, and instead go here:

Head up the road northeast from Fort Wallace, as the map suggests, but then head up the unmarked road up the mountain to your right when you see it - the peak the map speaks of is technically just beyond it.

Once you reach the top, head through the two peaks up here and head down the path to your left. Here's where the treacherous bit begins. Walk around the side of the cliff, and head up the little slope at the end. It's easier if you crouch here.

Keep following the path around until you get to the end. Drop down and then turn back on yourself, before dropping down again. Turn back around, drop down one more time and follow the path around.

Duck under the overhanging rock, and the three gold bars are hidden in the shadows there.

These gold bars can be sold at any Fence for $500 each, so you'll receive $1500 for completing this map. Boom! That's plenty of dosh to spend on a new horse, snazzy new chaps, or even upgrading your camp.

