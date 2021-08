What is it? A complicated action-strategy hybrid with gravity defying behemoths. Ask me what my favorite game of all time is, and on most days I'll answer Sid Meier's Pirates!, the genre hybrid and rollicking adventure published by Microprose in 1987. Microprose was a software company famous for simulations, strategy/wargames, and occasionally genre-bending experiments. That brand has recently been resurrected, and while most of the announced games are tilted toward traditional wargames, they're also releasing the hybrid HighFleet, described as a far-future action-strategy game involving airships fighting a civil war during the death of an empire.