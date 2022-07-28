Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years

Love shines through. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel ’s romance has endured plenty of ups and downs over the years.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2007, briefly split in February 2011. They reconnected in July of that year and got engaged less than a year later, in January 2012.

The Minnesota native and Tennessee kid tied the knot nine months after announcing their engagement in a southern Italy ceremony in October 2012.

"It's nice to marry your best friend. It suits me," Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2013. “Every once in a while I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn't see me looking, and I have this moment where I'm like, 'If you never make a good decision … if you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life. You made one really good decision .'"

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2014 that the 7th Heaven alum and former ‘NSync singer were expecting their first child together . In April 2015, the duo welcomed their son Silas .

Throughout their relationship, the pair have gushed about one another and their bond.

“I’ve watched my wife change,” the “Filthy” singer wrote in his 2018 book Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me . “I’ve watched her body change. It’s a temple. It should be worshiped. It should be marveled at. I’m fascinated by her. She’s everything, man. She just constantly surprises me with who she is, and who she’s becoming, and I really hope I do the same for her. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do next. I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I’m inspired.”

Biel showed her continued support of Timberlake and his career in a touching tribute following the release of his Man of the Woods album and 2018 tour .

“I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do,” she said in an Instagram video in April 2019 as he wrapped up his tour. “You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

The couple’s relationship was tested in November 2019 , when photos surfaced of Timberlake and his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright holding hands in New Orleans . The former boybander made a statement the following month , apologizing for his “strong lapse in judgement” and claimed that “nothing happened between me and my costar.”

Since the scandal, the pair have remained focused on their family and mending their relationship with a source telling Us in December 2019 that Timberlake was “really making a big effort” ahead of the holidays.

“He’s bending over backwards to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a second source told Us exclusively in February 2020 .

Timberlake and Biel secretly welcomed their second child , son Phineas, in 2020.

Scroll down to relive Timberlake and Biel’s ups and downs over the years.