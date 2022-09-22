ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?

It depends on the size of your house, but three or four well-placed Echo speakers should give you decent coverage with Alexa assistance. The choice now comes down to where you think you'll best use Alexa. The most popular areas would be in the bedroom, living room, and kitchen.

Finding the right Echo products for the rooms in your home

Just how many Amazon Echoes do you need in your home? Deciding on the best Alexa speaker to get, along with how many, are tough questions to answer since every house is different, and everyone has a unique preference. There are many Alexa-compatible devices that you can choose to make your home a truly smart home. An Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is a great place to start because it's Amazon's best-sounding speaker for the price. From there, either an Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) or an Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) will be your best bet for filling out other rooms in your home.

In the living room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABkWy_0H4x6Dtq00

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

The living room is where the family gathers and is an essential space for entertaining guests. In a lot of ways, it's the heart of the home, so placing an Amazon Echo in this space is a no-brainer. We recommend the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) , which delivers a much-improved sound and smart home capabilities over the previous generations, thanks in part to its spherical shape and built-in Zigbee hub.

Music lovers will enjoy the dynamic sound and support for connecting other speakers. You can pair two Echos together for stereo sound , or combine with an Echo Sub for a room-filling feeling. If you've been holding off on investing in Sonos or other high-end wireless speakers, this might be the option you've been waiting for.

Even a single Echo (4th Gen) will fill a larger room with sound. It can be connected to any existing speaker system you may own. Plus, depending on the layout of your home, Alexa might still be able to hear you from adjoining rooms. Wherever you need a bit of extra coverage, there's are Echo Dots (4th Gen) to fill in the gaps.

In the kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLN0X_0H4x6Dtq00

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

Once you've used an AI assistant in the kitchen, you'll forget how you got by without one. Alexa can handle timers, read out recipes, and play music or podcasts as you prep ingredients and plate a home-cooked meal — or you can use Alexa to order a pizza instead.

An ideal kitchen setup involves an Echo Dot with Clock on the counter or a cupboard shelf. Not only does this newest Dot show you the time at a glance, but it will show your timer when you ask Alexa to "set a cooking timer for 25 minutes." Sound quality isn't a huge priority in the kitchen, but the Dot's microphone should pick up your voice across the room or over a noisy food processor.

A kitchen is also an excellent place for the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) . At 10 inches, it's the perfect size to see from across the kitchen, plus, its unique rotating display can follow you as you move around prepping dinner. It also doubles as a secondary home security camera. And of course, you can ask it to display recipes from a nearly unlimited amount of Alexa cooking skills or show cooking videos on YouTube through its Silk internet browser.

More recently, Amazon has released the Echo Show 15, which looks like a photo frame on the wall. And while you can use it to rotate through your favorite pictures , you can also set widgets and shortcuts that appear on the screen. This makes it easy to get an overview of what your day will look like, while you're getting yourself, and the rest of the family, ready to head out the door.

In the bedrooms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jUpP_0H4x6Dtq00

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Smaller side rooms are where the affordable Echo Dots truly shine. Alexa is accommodating for setting morning alarms, giving you a morning rundown for news and weather, or playing music or podcasts while you unwind.

You can get a brand new Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) for a reasonable price, and it's a significant improvement in sound quality and design over the older style. Plus, you can check the time, temperature, or timers at a glance, which you can't do with the regular Dot speakers.

Echo Dot bundles are available that pair the smart speaker with a smart bulb, stand, or even other Echo devices. These bundles are often much more affordable than purchasing the accessories separately and can go a long way towards helping you build out your smart home much faster.

The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is more suited to the bedroom than the larger Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). It features not only a physical mute switch but also a physical slider that covers the camera. These privacy features help to make the Echo Show 5 the perfect nightstand smart alarm.

There are also Echo speakers tailor-made for your children, including the Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) and the Echo Show 5 Kids . Both come in fun colors and offer tons of age-appropriate content and industry-leading parental controls through Amazon Kids+ .

In the in-between

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EjQy_0H4x6Dtq00

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

The Echo Flex is a great device for all of those spaces around your home or office where a regular Echo speaker just won't fit or for which you don't want to shell out that much money.

There are no cords or cables involved. You simply plug the Flex into any standard wall fixture, making it perfect for hallways, bathrooms, laundry/utility rooms, or garage spaces. It has a built-in microphone and small speaker, making it ideal for issuing commands or requests to Alexa like "Alexa, turn on the lights" or "Alexa, order more detergent." You can also purchase third-party attachments like a nightlight or motion sensor to connect to the Flex. Alternatively, there is a built-in USB charger so you can charge your phone or another device into the base.

The one downside to the Echo Flex is that it can't serve as a passthrough for other plugged devices like a more traditional smart plug . But what you do get from it is the ability to stretch Alexa's capabilities into more areas of your home. Unfortunately, the Echo Flex isn't currently available from Amazon, though you can still find it at other retailers like Best Buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2L07_0H4x6Dtq00

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

The best place to start with Alexa

The Echo (4th Gen) has a stunning spherical design with better sound and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PN9fb_0H4x6Dtq00

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen)

Now, even more perfect for your nightstand.

The smallest Echo speaker also comes with an LED clock, and when an alarm comes up, you can tap the top to snooze it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duOt8_0H4x6Dtq00

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Smart display, video chat machine, and security camera.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) has a moving display that can keep the screen always in your eyesight. It also doubles as a home security camera.

Comments / 7

Related
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe […]
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Dot#Smart Speakers#Echos#Mu
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
BUSINESS
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy