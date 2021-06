In case there was any doubt, we now live in the golden age of rapid technological advancement. In the past couple of years, we have gone from using corded telephones for most of our communication to using tiny computers in our pockets, capable of handling dozens of simultaneous communication functions. We have slowly also moved from smartphones to smart homes. Some of these home devices are not appreciated because their usefulness has yet to be explored. They are seen as unnecessary costs and are easily dismissed as soon as they get mentioned. However, when appropriately utilized, these home devices make your life easier and allow you to manage your home more efficiently. We have put together a list of helpful gadgets that make life easier in the house. Have fun reading!