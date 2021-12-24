ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mommy (And Daddy) and Me: All the Times the Kar-Jenner Kids Were Twinning With Their Famous Parents

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
Kids always want to grow up to be just like their parents, and that’s even more true when your mom and dad are some of the most famous people in the world! When Kim Kardashian and North West wear matching outfits, they’re dressing in all designer duds. When Kanye West and Saint West are #twinning, they’re doing it while throwing out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game. And when Scott Disick goes matchy-matchy with his mini-me Reign Disick, they do it on a private jet.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Kim and North often rock matching outfits. After all, the mother-daughter duo both share a passion for beauty and fashion. “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista!” Kim shared on Instagram. “She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip, I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too LOL. She loves it. She’s having fun, and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

When it comes to makeup though, it looks like North will have to wait a few years to be twinning with her mama. “North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” Kim told E! News. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.”

One other Kar-Jenner kid we often see channeling their parents’ style is Stormi Webster. The toddler has been photographed wearing a mini version of her mom Kylie Jenner‘s iconic 2019 Met Gala dress and wig. She’s also all about the sporty look just like her dad, Travis Scott.

True Thompson also enjoys dressing like her mommy, Khloé Kardashian. “Khloé will turn it into a fun dress up game, of course, and ask her what she wants to wear today,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about their playtime. “There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there. True is already a mini-fashionista. It’s adorable.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the times the Kar-Jenner kids were their parents’ adorable twins!

Comments / 3

