newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The 25 best fighting games to play right now

By GamesRadar Staff
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s nothing that brings people together like pummelling seven shades of sprite out of each other in the best fighting games. Whether you’re an EVO-watching hardcore player or a button-mashing connoisseur, the accessible readability of two gigantic health bars and fighters throwing fists is something that we can all enjoy. While the PS5 and Xbox Series generation may be painfully lacking in shiny new fighting games for now, thankfully, backwards compatibility means that there’s no shortage of controller gripping beat ‘em ups to get completely over-invested in.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Single Player Games#Console Games#Ing#Fighting Game#Go Game#World Series Of Fighting#Ball Games#Night Games#Home Games#Xbox Series#Ecole Software#French#Nintendo Switch Arms#Wii Sports#The Nintendo Switch#Ea Sports Ufc#Capcom Infinite#Tekken#Ea Canada Format
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Conan Exiles is coming to Game Pass

Conan Exiles developer Funcom announced that its popular open-world survival game is coming to Game Pass for Xbox and PC. While the developer didn’t announce a date for Conan Exiles‘ Game Pass debut, it did set a date for when the game’s latest expansion, Isle of Siptah, is leaving early access—May 27th. It’s possible that the game coming to Game Pass will coincide with that release date.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Epic Games could finally bring Rocket League to your Android smartphone

Epic's plans to bring Rocket League to mobile were revealed during its ongoing legal battle with Apple. A redesigned game launcher would introduce Rocket League on mobile to match the PC and consoles game. This would be the "full" version of the game and would include cross-play and cross-progress between...
Video GamesCNET

Looking for a new iPad game? These are the best ones we've played this year

Searching for a new game to while away the weekend hours? Look no further than your beloved iPad, iPad Pro or iPad Mini. You see, the iPad is now 11 years old, and iOS offers a wealth of tablet-centric games. There's way more out there than Angry Birds and Candy Crush. In fact, fans of iOS gaming will find a games library comparable to any gaming console. And with the latest M1-powered iPad Pro update, unveiled at Apple's spring product launch event last month, games will look even better, as Apple promises console-quality graphics and support for the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers now that iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are available to download.
Video GamesDen of Geek

15 Hardest PlayStation One Games of All-Time

The PlayStation is fondly remembered for its classic collection of revolutionary games, advancements in 3D technology, and CD player functionality that let you easily play the Men in Black soundtrack whenever you wanted. As you’ve probably guessed from the title of this article, though, it’s also the home of some of the hardest games of the ’90s.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

The Division is getting a free-to-play game and mobile version

Ubisoft announced that it’s developing a free-to-play game set in The Division’s universe, called The Division Heartland. The company also announced that a Division mobile game is in the works. The announcement is light on details, so it’s not clear yet whether the game will be a battle royale style...
Video GamesKotaku

A New Free-To-Play Division Game Is Coming

Ubisoft announced today that the next installment in The Division franchise, Heartland, will be out between 2021 and 2022. The Division Heartland will be a new free-to-play standalone game set in the same universe as The Division and The Division 2. Ubisoft detailed the future for The Division franchise in...
Video Gamesgivemesport.com

Fight Night: The best boxing games of all time have been ranked

Ranker sure does come in handy for getting an idea of what’s hot and what’s not in any and all mediums. Living up to their ‘vote on everything’ slogan, the site even has a best boxing games of all time list to sift through. The list considers hard-hitting games focused...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Top 10 best collectible card games on Nintendo Switch

If you are a fan of card games, there are plenty to choose from, especially when you are talking about collectible card games on the Nintendo Switch. There are so many different options, it might be hard to explore and figure out what games are worth playing. Some collectible card games have solo modes while other games have online multiplayer, allowing you to challenge friends or strangers and see if you can come out on top.
MLBTechRadar

Over 25 first-party PS5 games are in development right now

An interview with Wired is offering a bit of insight into the upcoming PlayStation Studios pipeline. According to Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst, right now there are more than 25 first-party PS5 games in development. Of these 25 titles, "nearly half" are stated to be new IPs, not sequels or remakes.
FIFAtrueachievements.com

FIFA 21, Outlast 2, and Steep now available with Xbox Game Pass

FIFA 21 (Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One) Description: FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X|S adds features that let you feel the emotion of the World’s Game like never before. Much like Madden NFL 21, EA has made both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21 available in Xbox Game Pass via EA Play. This means you'll be able to complete both achievement lists for the game if you're willing to invest between 150 and 200 hours of your time for each stack.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — May 10th to 16th

Next week, 14 games make their way to the Xbox platform, including arguably one of the biggest launches of the year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We've also got some medium-sized releases in the form of Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as a bunch of smaller indie titles. For the achievement hunters (the one's that really care about Gamerscore and game completions), you'll be happy to see that three Xitilon games (and one game formerly published by the developer) are getting Windows 10 stacks, all dropping on May 12th.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Super Mario Odyssey and 6 other Switch games are steeply discounted right now

Buy at Amazon Canada for for $54.95 (save $25.04) There are a lot of reasons why Super Mario Odyssey was declared an instant classic upon release on the Nintendo Switch console. As the pinnacle of the 18-game Super Mario series, it evolved from linear levels to sprawling kingdoms, from timed runs to open-ended tasks, and from fun-but-templated power-ups to the novelty of a sentient cap.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get free Apex Legends Season 9 PS Plus pack

Now that Apex Legends Season 9 has finally arrived, there is plenty of brand-new content for players worldwide, including a neat PS Plus cosmetics pack, so here’s how you can get your hands on it. Apex Legends Season 9, Legacy is finally underway, and the new update has introduced Valkyrie,...
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

All The Video Games And DLC On Sale During The PlayStation Extended Play Promotion

Sony is running a pretty massive sale on the PlayStation Store from today until two weeks from now. The sale includes a bunch of different games, DLC packs, Battle Passes, digital currency and so on and so forth including games like Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5, Nioh and, of course, Goat Simulator plus many, many more. There are also DragonBall FighterZ fighters, Persona 5 character packs and a whole bunch of odds and ends for Farming Simulator.
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Working on 25 PS5 Games, Half are New Franchises

PlayStation Studios head, Hermen Hulst, says they have more than 25 PlayStation 5 games in development, half of which are new IP. As reported by Wired, Hulst says PlayStation Studios — which is comprised of development studios like Hulst's old stomping grounds, Guerilla Games, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and more — has more than 25 titles in development for the PS5.
HobbiesGamespot

Fatal Frame Has Been Revived...As A Pachinko Slot Machine

Cult classic survival-horror franchise Fatal Frame hasn't seen the light of day since its last game, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, was released on the Nintendo Wii in 2014. At long last, a new entry in the series is coming…to a Japanese pachinko parlor near you. Developed by Yamasa...