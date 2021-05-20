The 25 best fighting games to play right now

Searching for a new game to while away the weekend hours? Look no further than your beloved iPad, iPad Pro or iPad Mini. You see, the iPad is now 11 years old, and iOS offers a wealth of tablet-centric games. There's way more out there than Angry Birds and Candy Crush. In fact, fans of iOS gaming will find a games library comparable to any gaming console. And with the latest M1-powered iPad Pro update, unveiled at Apple's spring product launch event last month, games will look even better, as Apple promises console-quality graphics and support for the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers now that iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are available to download.