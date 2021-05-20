The 25 best fighting games to play right now
There's nothing that brings people together like pummelling seven shades of sprite out of each other in the best fighting games. Whether you're an EVO-watching hardcore player or a button-mashing connoisseur, the accessible readability of two gigantic health bars and fighters throwing fists is something that we can all enjoy. While the PS5 and Xbox Series generation may be painfully lacking in shiny new fighting games for now, thankfully, backwards compatibility means that there's no shortage of controller gripping beat 'em ups to get completely over-invested in.