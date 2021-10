In honor of the 15th Anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black,’ Zane Lowe connects with Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi to discuss her continuing impact on their lives and the lives of millions. Salaam Remi, close friend and collaborator of Amy’s, explains that Amy had a humor that she carried with her throughout her career and private life, which is something he particularly misses about her. Mark Ronson displays the piece of scrap paper that Amy used to write “Back to Black,” while they were in the studio together, and discusses the major impact she had on him in the early days of his career. They both express that producing ‘Back to Black’ feels like just yesterday, but Amy’s tragic passing feels like long ago. Listen to Amy Winehouse on Apple Music: https://apple.co/EssentialAlbum_YT.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO