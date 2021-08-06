Roz Varon's Weekender Report

Another popular street festival is back this weekend! Northalsted Market Days is back, celebrating its 39th year!

Northalsted Market Days has been ranked one of the top 10 Chicago festivals! There are 6 stages of entertainment along Halsted from Belmont to Addison, and more than 250 unique vendors, arts, crafts, food and drinks. Jody Watley and CeCe Peniston will be headlining Saturday!

Naperville Irish Fest - Frontier Sports Complex, Naperville

The inaugural Naperville Irish Fest, hosted by West Suburban Irish will be held Friday and Saturday at the Frontier Sports Complex in Naperville. It will feature everything Irish from live music and cultural activities to a carnival, Hurling games, Irish dancing and food.

Long Grove Vintage Days - Downtown Long Grove

The Long Grove Vintage Days celebration is back, Saturday and Sunday in the historic downtown area. This open-air market features all things reclaimed, hand-made, antique, repurposed and vintage! They'll also have live entertainment, pony rides and a penny carnival!

Still Life in Real Life - Garfield Park Conservatory

There's a new outdoor exhibit at the Garfield Park Conservatory - Still Life in Real Life pays homage to still life painter Charles Ethan Porter.

The garden is filled with fruits and flowers that can be found in Porter's still life paintings, including strawberries, carnations, violets and more. The living wall pays tribute to his painting entitled Autumn Landscape. Reservations are required; admission is $5 for adults - and free for kids, Garfield Park residents and conservatory members.

LatiNxt Music Festival - Navy Pier

Navy Pier's LatiNxt Music Festival returns today and tomorrow with a full line-up of local, National and international artists. There will also be a Mercadito Vendor Fair and a special fireworks show Saturday night at 10:15 p.m. synchronized to a Latin music soundtrack.

School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play - Goodman Theatre

And on the theatre beat, the Goodman theatre has resumed live-in-person performances with its Chicago premiere of School Girls: Or The African Mean Girls Play. This comedy with heart is the story of the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, until a new student unexpectedly changes the game. It runs through August 29.

Printers Row Art Fair - Dearborn from Polk to Harrison

On the art beat, the Printers Row Art Fair is Saturday and Sunday along Dearborn from Harrison to Polk. There will be art from all price points by painters, street artists jewelers, photographers and more. Area restaurants and bars will be on hand as well to serve up Chicago specialties.

Remembering Edgewater Beach Hotel Book Signing - Edgewater Historical Society

On the literary beat, a new book is out - Remembering Edgewater Beach Hotel - to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the demolition of this world famous building. Learn more about this piece of Chicago history at a book signing on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Edgewater Historical Society.