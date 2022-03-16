ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich tried to offload his vast assets amid clampdowns on the country's oligarchs. Take a look at his luxury empire, including the 3rd-largest yacht in the world.

By Katie Warren,Marielle Descalsota,Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
 5 days ago

In 2008, Abramovich's net worth peaked at a reported $23.5 billion.

Reuters

  • Billionaire Roman Abramovich was once the richest known man in Russia.
  • He was one of seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the UK government on March 10.
  • Before being sanctioned, Abramovich scrambled to sell his assets, including his $3 billion soccer club Chelsea FC.
Roman Abramovich was once the richest known man in Russia. Bloomberg pegs his net worth at $13.5 billion, a $4.1 billion slump since the beginning of the year.
Getty Images

His net worth peaked in 2008 at $23.5 billion.

Ambramovich, 55, is known for his collection of superyachts, luxury cars, private planes, and homes around the world. The Wall Street Journal once nicknamed his global collection of extravagant possessions " The Roman Empire. "

The billionaire is the largest shareholder of Evraz , one of the world's top producers of steel . He also owns stakes in the world's largest producer of refined nickel, according to Bloomberg.

Most of Abramovich's vast fortune comes from proceeds from selling Russian state-owned assets after the fall of the Soviet Union. He owned stakes in industries like airlines, oil, and aluminum .

In 2003, he sold a 26% stake of Russian airline company Aeroflot to the National Reserve Bank. In 2005, he sold his 70% stake in Russian oil company Sibneft for almost $10 billion. He also offloaded his aluminum assets for more than $2 billion.

Abramovich did not respond to Insider's request for comment for this story.

From 2003 to 2008, Abramovich was the governor of Chukotka, a remote Arctic province.
Cold frosty February weather in Siberia in the North-East of Russia. Anadyr, Chukotka Autonomous region, Russia.

Andrei Stepanov / Getty Images

During his tenure, he spent $1.3 billion of his own money on the region.

Sibneft, the oil company of which he owned nearly 70%, was registered in the region until Abramovich sold his shares to the state-run energy company in 2015.

Abramovich has been married three times and has seven children.
Abramovich and his third wife, Dasha Zhukova, in 2014.

Reuters

His most recent marriage was to Dasha Zhukova, with whom he has two children . The couple cofounded the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the New Holland Island cultural center in Saint Petersburg. In 2017, the couple announced they would be separating after 10 years together.

Abramovich was previously married to Irina Malandina for 16 years. They have four daughters and one son. At the time of their 2007 split, he was worth $18.7 billion. Although Russian courts usually award a wife half of the wealth built up during a marriage, Malandina settled for $300 million — 1.6% of Abramovich's fortune.

Little is known about Abramovich's first marriage to Olga Yurevna Lysova, except that it lasted for three years, from 1987 to 1990.

Now, with the West's sanctions on Russia's oligarchs, Abramovich has reportedly been scrambling to sell his assets.
Abramovich celebrates his team's win after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017 in London.

Getty Images

In the aftermath of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's organization named Abramovich one of 35 Russian individuals who should be considered for sanctions, The Guardian reported.

Abramovich bought London-based Chelsea FC in 2003 from long-time chairman Ken Bates for $233 million. Abramovich is "a keen follower of sport and international football," a statement said at the time.

In a statement in March, Abramovich announced that he would be selling the club. "This has never been about business nor money for me, but pure passion for the game and Club," Abramovich said.

He also said all the net proceeds from the sale would go to those affected by the war in Ukraine. Bloomberg reported that he is seeking a bid of 3 billion pounds ($4 billion).

Abramovich is understood to have turned down a £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) offer in late February or early March, per SkyNews.

Abramovich was among seven Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned by the UK on March 10.

Despite the billionaire rushing to offload some of his assets — including Chelsea Football Club — the sanctions now bar him from making deals to sell the club, banning all transactions between Abramovich and UK citizens and businesses .

Chelsea FC is the seventh-most valuable soccer club in the world, per Forbes.
Clive Rose/Getty Images

It was worth about $3.2 billion in 2021, per Forbes . While the club has amassed millions of fans around the world, not all are happy with its stance on Ukraine.

Chelsea FC posted a controversial statement in February, where it failed to mention Russia or Abramovich's ownership.

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace," the club said in a statement on its website at the time.

However, Chelsea's financial future is now in doubt because of sanctions against Abramovich. Sanctions on him mean that the club's finances are frozen , and that Chelsea can now only spend around $26,000 per game on travel.

In 2018, Abramovich was granted Israeli citizenship and flew to Tel Aviv after facing delays in renewing his UK visa.
Getty Images

Upon moving to Tel Aviv, Abramovich became the richest man living in Israel. In 2020, local media reported that the billionaire had dropped $57 million on a seafront hotel in Tel Aviv.

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several high-profile Israelis — including the chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and a chief rabbi — urged the US not to impose sanctions on Abramovich, according to The Times of Israel.

The representatives wrote a letter to the US ambassador in February commending Abramovich's investments, philanthropy, and contributions to Israel, the outlet reported.

The museum's chairman told the Washington Post that Abramovich was the museum's second-largest private donor.

Reports indicate Abramovich is also rushing to offload his London real estate holdings.
The entrance to the so-called billionaires row at Kensington Palace Gardens in London in 2006.

Alastair Grant/AP

The billionaire has homes all over the world, including a $118.4 million home in Kensington Palace Gardens in London, an area nicknamed "Billionaires' Row," according to The Guardian .

"He's terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he's already going to sell his home tomorrow and sell another flat as well," Labour MP Chris Bryant told the UK Parliament in March, per Bloomberg .

Abramovich is also among the billionaires who own homes at Eaton Square — an exclusive garden estate in London that is nicknamed "Red Square" because of the number of Russian billionaires who own properties there.

Abramovich has spent tens of millions of dollars on prime New York City real estate.
A Google Maps view of townhouses 9 through 15 on East 75th Street in NYC.

Google Maps

Abramovich paid $96 million for four townhouses on New York City's Upper East Side with plans to turn them into one megamansion. He also bought another property two blocks away.

In September 2018, Abramovich transferred four of the five properties, all in a row on East 75th Street, to his third ex-wife, Zhukova, for about $92 million as part of their divorce proceedings, the New York Post reported, citing city property records.

Abramovich reportedly owns a home in Antibes on the French Riviera.
Wikimedia Commons/Aimelaime

Abramovich bought the Chateau de la Croe , a mansion that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, in 2001, per Bloomberg.

In 2018, A French court found that Abramovich had undervalued the holiday home and had not paid enough wealth tax in 2006 and 2007.

In 2009, Abramovich dropped $90 million on an estate on the Caribbean island of St. Bart's, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person close to the deal.

The 70-acre estate is replete with Balinese bungalows with ocean views, tennis courts, swimming pools, and music pavilions, per the Journal's 2009 report .

Homes aren't the only things Abramovich likes to collect: The billionaire has reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars on yachts on his lifetime.
Pelorus in Portugal in 2004.

Getty Images

Abramovich bought the superyacht Pelorus in 2004. At the time, it was the 11th-largest yacht in the world, per Yacht Harbour .

But Abramovich's second ex-wife, Malandina, got the yacht in their divorce settlement .

Before sanctions were imposed on Abramovich on March 10, a 460-foot superyacht Solaris that was linked to Abramovich departed a Barcelona shipyard after being docked there for repairs since 2021. The $600 million vessel left Spain on March 8, and was tracked moving eastward after leaving the shipyard.

Solaris was spotted on March 12 , anchored in Montenegro.

Abramovich later spent nearly $500 million on a superyacht called Eclipse.
Superyacht Eclipse.

AP Photo

At 533 feet long, Eclipse was once the world's largest yacht, though it's since been overtaken by the 590-foot Azzam , which launched in 2013, and later too by REV Ocean , a sleek, 600-foot yacht that launched in 2019.

Among Eclipse's amenities +are+two+helicopter+pads,+cabins+to+host+36+guests+and+space+for+70+crew,+a+52-foot+swimming+pool+—+and+a+missile+detection+system.

The+yacht+was+in+a+Barcelona+shipyard+last+year+for+renovations,+ The Guardian

reported in February.

However, the superyacht this week appeared to be headed in the direction of the Solaris yacht . According to data from MarineTraffic , the two superyachts could eventually meet in the Ionian sea if the Eclipse were to keep its course sailing east across the Mediterranean Sea.

Abramovich has reportedly owned at least three other yachts in his lifetime, including Le Grand Bleu .

His car collection is nothing to scoff at either.
A Ferrari FXX at the 2006 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

Getty Images

Abramovich reportedly has dropped more than $11 million on luxury vehicles , including the above limited edition Ferrari FXX. Only 29 were made.

Abramovich also bought a Pagani Zonda Roadster, one of only 15 ever to be made, according to The Telegraph. He has also reportedly bought a Bugatti Veyron, a Mercedes AMG GT3, and an Aston Martin Vulcan.

Abramovich has a number of airplanes in his personal fleet, including a Boeing 767-33AER.
Abramovich's Boeing 767 at Rotterdam airport in the Netherlands in 2007.

Flickr/Pieter van Marion

The customized interior of the aircraft includes a banquet hall that seats 30 people, a kitchen, an office, and a bedroom.

Abramovich previously owned a Dassault Falcon 900, which his ex-wife  Irina Malandina got in their 2007 divorce settlement, per Boss Hunting.

Meanwhile, a $65 million Gulfstream private jet linked to Abramovich was seen flying from Israel to Istanbul on March 14. Abramovich himself was spotted at a VIP lounge in Israel before the Gulfstream jet made its journey to Turkey.

Abramovich's personal art collection comprises works by Pablo Picasso, Lucian Freud, and Francis Bacon.
"Benefits Supervisor Sleeping" displayed at Christie's in London in 2008.

Reuters

In 2008, he spent $34 million on a piece entitled "Benefits Supervisor Sleeping" by Freud.

The very next night at Sotheby's, Abramovich paid $86.3 million for Francis Bacon's "Triptych, 1976," according to The Wall Street Journal .

But Abramovich's art collection could soon be under scrutiny. Several countries are looking to freeze Russian billionaires' foreign-owned assets, which could include some of the most valuable pieces in the world, reported The Art Newspaper.

Read the original article on Business Insider

