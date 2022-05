This Horizon Zero Dawn PS1 demake imagines Aloy's adventure as it might've looked had it launched back in 1996. The 60-second video demake shows the iconic PS1 startup screen followed by Horizon Zero Dawn's title sequence, loading screen, and then a little bit of gameplay. Aloy starts her retro journey at a campfire before making her way to the base of a cliff, climbing up the top, and being downed by a thunderjaw. Befitting of the time, Aloy succumbs to her wounds in a melodramatic death screen with an all-black background and the words "you died" front and center. It isn't long, but it does do a good job rewinding the clock a few generations on one of the best PS4 games.

