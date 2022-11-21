ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie , Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a full-fledged teenager.

Her famous parents have been very open about letting her be who she wants to be. “I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making,” the Maleficent actress told Reuters when Shiloh was just 4 years old. "And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting."

Shiloh is the perfect mixture of her famous parents — with piercing blue eyes, a beaming smile and a gorgeous head of blonde hair. The teenager has been stepping out more and more with her famous brood, including siblings Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox .

Pax Jolie-Pitt Enjoys Rare Outing in L.A. Walking His Dog: See Photos

While three out of the six Jolie-Pitt kids are adopted, Shiloh is not one of them. She is the first biological child for Brad and Angelina. At the time of her birth, the couple was already parents to adopted children Pax, Maddox and Zahara.

Just like older sister Zahara, Shiloh was born in Africa. "I went to a hospital in Namibia, where I was having my daughter, and I was in breech," Angelina told the BBC in 2016. "I needed a C-section, and I knew I was in breech because I had had the money to have an ultrasound. But I found even the local hospital with many, many people, many women — and this was a good hospital — did not have an ultrasound machine."

She continued, "I know there are many extraordinary people who are working on this and women’s health around the world, and many groups dedicated solely to that, and their work is so needed and these solutions can come.”

On red carpets, Shiloh used to love wearing suits , while her sisters preferred to wear dresses. "She wants to be a boy," Angelina told Vanity Fair in 2010. "So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

Photos of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Gorgeous Teenager Zahara

Brad previously revealed in a 2008 interview she preferred to go by John when she was two years old. "She only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So, it's a Peter Pan thing," he said. "So, we've got to call her John. 'Shi, do you want ...' — 'John. I'm John.' And then I'll say, 'John, would you like some orange juice?' And she goes, 'No!' So, you know, it's just that kind of stuff that's cute to parents and it's probably really obnoxious to other people."

However, these days, it's not rare to catch Shiloh rocking a gorgeous gown at an A-list event with her mom. More notably, she’s taken a liking to dance and she’s a natural!

Shiloh has gone viral while dancing to hits by Lizzo and Doja Cat at the Millenium dance studio in Southern California. Her moves are so smooth that Brad has gushed over her “very beautiful” dancing .

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the Bullet Train red carpet in August 2022. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's transformation over the years.

Comments / 55

Tina Combee
2020-06-26

when I was kid I felt like a boy when I wore guy clothes played sports with the boys it was called a tomboy as I got older I fell in love with my husband at 13 lol I did 42 years later he past away she will find her way as long as she's not pushed into being sometime she not we all go through feelings and it can be toward boys and girls she'll find her way don't give her pill to change her

Reply(1)
23
Deborah Duffin
2020-06-28

Angelina is a Freak. First of all she has no concept of what a man & women's relationship is supposed to be like. She can't even stay in a relationship for a long period of time. She likes to "Act," like she knows what is going on but has no idea!! And she may be a part-time good mom, but to turn your own Children or Adoptated Child into the opposite Sex, because she's trying to keep up with the "Jones ' in Hollywood is just WRONG But since she herself doesn't have a Clue I'm guessing that she feels that is the only way to be a "cool" mom or to fit in. Either way she is WRONG!!! She needs to grow up and quickly before her children begin to resent what she has done to them!!

Reply(1)
27
Guest
2020-06-28

Kid wants to be left alone but that psycho “mother” lives to force the kids out in public for her own ego. I feel very bad for those children.

Reply(1)
21
