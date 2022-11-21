Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter

As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie , Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a full-fledged teenager.

Her famous parents have been very open about letting her be who she wants to be. “I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making,” the Maleficent actress told Reuters when Shiloh was just 4 years old. "And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting."

Shiloh is the perfect mixture of her famous parents — with piercing blue eyes, a beaming smile and a gorgeous head of blonde hair. The teenager has been stepping out more and more with her famous brood, including siblings Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox .

While three out of the six Jolie-Pitt kids are adopted, Shiloh is not one of them. She is the first biological child for Brad and Angelina. At the time of her birth, the couple was already parents to adopted children Pax, Maddox and Zahara.

Just like older sister Zahara, Shiloh was born in Africa. "I went to a hospital in Namibia, where I was having my daughter, and I was in breech," Angelina told the BBC in 2016. "I needed a C-section, and I knew I was in breech because I had had the money to have an ultrasound. But I found even the local hospital with many, many people, many women — and this was a good hospital — did not have an ultrasound machine."

She continued, "I know there are many extraordinary people who are working on this and women’s health around the world, and many groups dedicated solely to that, and their work is so needed and these solutions can come.”

On red carpets, Shiloh used to love wearing suits , while her sisters preferred to wear dresses. "She wants to be a boy," Angelina told Vanity Fair in 2010. "So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

Brad previously revealed in a 2008 interview she preferred to go by John when she was two years old. "She only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So, it's a Peter Pan thing," he said. "So, we've got to call her John. 'Shi, do you want ...' — 'John. I'm John.' And then I'll say, 'John, would you like some orange juice?' And she goes, 'No!' So, you know, it's just that kind of stuff that's cute to parents and it's probably really obnoxious to other people."

However, these days, it's not rare to catch Shiloh rocking a gorgeous gown at an A-list event with her mom. More notably, she’s taken a liking to dance and she’s a natural!

Shiloh has gone viral while dancing to hits by Lizzo and Doja Cat at the Millenium dance studio in Southern California. Her moves are so smooth that Brad has gushed over her “very beautiful” dancing .

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the Bullet Train red carpet in August 2022. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's transformation over the years.