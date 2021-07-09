Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Sunseeker motor yacht Hard 8 now for sale with Sanlorenzo Yachts UK

 11 days ago

The 26.29 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Hard 8 has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Sanlorenzo Yachts UK with a price reduction of £300,000. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was launched in May 2017 as a Sunseeker 86 model. An interior in satin-finished wenge wood comfortably accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of an amidships master suite, a forward VIP suite and two doubles. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Apple television screens and en suite bathroom facilities, and there are crew quarters for up to two staff aboard this yacht for sale.

