ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

She’s ~Truly~ Adorable! True Thompson’s Cutest Photos Over the Years

By Life & Style Magazine
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

No shade to the other Kardashian-Jenner kids , but we can't deny that we have a special soft spot for True Thompson ! Between her gorgeous curls and big brown eyes, we simply can't get enough of her. Thankfully, True's famous mom, Khloé Kardashian , loves to post tons of photos of her toddler on Instagram.

Of course, Khloé's love for her daughter stems far deeper than just how adorable she is. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has explained on a number of occasions how being a mother has completely changed her life for the better.

On True’s first birthday , the Good American founder took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message for her little one. "Happy birthday, my sweet True!! You are my ultimate true love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever,” the E! personality gushed on April 12, 2018.

So Much Love! Inside Khloe Kardashian and True's Sweetest Moments

Clearly, Khloé is committed to making sure that True is always surrounded by love , and that includes her dedication to coparenting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson .

Despite the NBA star’s multiple infidelities — Tristan publicly cheated on KoKo when she was pregnant, as well as months later with Kylie Jenner ’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — Khloé has vowed to never put the pair’s child in the middle.

“It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me, but he never hurt True,’” Khloé told “ On Purpose ” podcast host, Jay Shetty , in October 2019. “[Tristan] and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that. I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad. "He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die.”

See How Much Khloe Kardashian Has Changed Over the Years

Nowadays, Khloé and Tristan have reconciled their relationship and seem happier than ever! Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of True Thompson's cutest moments so far.

Comments / 17

Related
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Jay Shetty
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#True Love#Kardashians#American
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, Who Suffers From Unsightly Scabs Due To Psoriasis, Gets Flak from Fans Saying She Doesn’t Use Her Own Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian, 41, launched “SKKN By Kim” last month and her fans are not buying it—well, at least not buying it that the business mogul uses her own beauty products. Detail-oriented followers picked up on something interesting in the background of one of the beauty mogul’s recent Instagram stories: No sign of her own products anywhere in her hotel bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy