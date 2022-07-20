She’s ~Truly~ Adorable! True Thompson’s Cutest Photos Over the Years

No shade to the other Kardashian-Jenner kids , but we can't deny that we have a special soft spot for True Thompson ! Between her gorgeous curls and big brown eyes, we simply can't get enough of her. Thankfully, True's famous mom, Khloé Kardashian , loves to post tons of photos of her toddler on Instagram.

Of course, Khloé's love for her daughter stems far deeper than just how adorable she is. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has explained on a number of occasions how being a mother has completely changed her life for the better.

On True’s first birthday , the Good American founder took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message for her little one. "Happy birthday, my sweet True!! You are my ultimate true love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever,” the E! personality gushed on April 12, 2018.

Clearly, Khloé is committed to making sure that True is always surrounded by love , and that includes her dedication to coparenting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson .

Despite the NBA star’s multiple infidelities — Tristan publicly cheated on KoKo when she was pregnant, as well as months later with Kylie Jenner ’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — Khloé has vowed to never put the pair’s child in the middle.

“It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me, but he never hurt True,’” Khloé told “ On Purpose ” podcast host, Jay Shetty , in October 2019. “[Tristan] and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that. I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad. "He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die.”

Nowadays, Khloé and Tristan have reconciled their relationship and seem happier than ever! Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of True Thompson's cutest moments so far.