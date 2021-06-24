New Releases

Rapper EverythingOShauN releases his new single “WOJ” produced by frequent collaborator Xpress aka DJXP. On this record OShauN displays his lyrical abilities, desire to express his creativity and drive to make an impact as an artist. When speaking on the inspiration EverythingOShauN tells us: “WOJ is a confident record that we created to express ourselves. WOJ (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN Insider) is always familiar with the ins and outs of sports and is the trusted source that everyone refers to for the inside scoop on the ever-changing sports landscape. I look at myself in the same way and as a sports fan who constantly watches Woj’s feed, it made perfect sense to use his name as a backdrop for a song just talking about me trying to move and shake things in this music industry.” – EverythingOShauN.