New Releases

Cover picture for the articleThe full list of this week's key New Music Friday releases appears at the bottom of the page, but first, some highlights... Expect to hear Ed Sheeran's new single Bad Habits everywhere this summer because, well, it's an undeniably huge pop song. Headie One drops Pound Signs, the first in...

Musichotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Announces "Pretty Bitch Music" Album Release Date

Saweetie has catapulted her brand to become of the leading women in hip-hop. She's managed to pick up a few hits across her career, including "My Type," "Tap In," and most recently, "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. She's been promoting her latest single, "Fast (Motion)," which has nearly seven million streams on Spotify. As we approach the finish line for her official debut studio album, which she's been teasing for the last few months, Saweetie has announced that she's finally coming with new music next week, making the low-key reveal during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Music101 WIXX

New music roundup: Doja Cat, Kylie Minogue covers Lady Gaga & more

With the end of the week comes some new songs to welcome the weekend. Here are some tracks that dropped today:. Doja Cat has something you “Need to Know.” The superstar rapper is confident in her mind and body on the bold and brash track that boasts a throbbing bass. “Need to Know” is the second single off Doja’s album, Planet Her, set for release on June 25. It follows her collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More” that reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat releases ‘Need to Know’

Global superstar Doja Cat releases her newest track “Need To Know” along with an incredible new music video directed by Miles & AJ (Billie Eilish, MGK). “Need To Know” will be featured on Doja Cat’s highly anticipated new album Planet Her, which will be released on June 25thth via Kemosabe/RCA Records.
MusicBillboard

From Megan Thee Stallion to Lorde, Dive In to a Female-Forward Week of New Music

Last week was a busy one for new music releases -- especially for some of our favorite female pop stars. On the latest episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we discuss four of those new releases: Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," Lorde's "Solar Power," Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" from the upcoming Born This Way 10th-anniversary re-release.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat announces new album Planet Her

Doja Cat has announced details of her new album, Planet Her. The 14-track collection will be released on June 25 and includes collaborations with The Weeknd on You Right, Ariana Grande on I Don't Do Drugs, and Young Thug on Pay Day. Planet Her includes the Top 5 single Kiss...
Lifestylerekkerd.org

Seven Sounds releases Darkest Pop Bundle inspired by Billie Eilish

ADSR Sounds has launched the Darkest Pop Bundle, a value collection that comprises 3 sample packs inspired by Billie Eilish at over 50% off the regular price. Containing amazing vocals, Atmospheric Vocals, musical production, creepy sounds, Drums, instrumental loops and much more. This bundle contains all the volumes (Vol.1, Vol.2,...
MusicSpin

Tyler, the Creator Releases New Song ‘LUMBERJACK’

On Monday, Tyler, the Creator dropped a 40-second teaser trailer on his social media platforms, which most assumed meant new music (or something new) was on the way. Now, it has arrived in the form of a new song. Titled “LUMBERJACK,” the song is Tyler’s first proper release since 2019’s Igor.
MusicSoompi

Stray Kids Confirmed To Be Preparing For New Music Release

On June 15, industry representatives reported that the group will be releasing a digital single in late June. According to the report, the single will be for their “Mixtape” project, which previously included “Gone Days” and “On Track,” and will express gratitude towards fans. In response to the report, the...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

OBSCURA To Release New Album A Valediction This November

Obscura has been teasing studio time over the past year, and has finally announced their new album A Valediction to be released on November 19. The album was recorded at Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden with producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, The Crown, etc.) and features artwork by artist Eliran Kantor (Hate Eternal, Bloodbath, Testament, etc.).
Worldmelodyinter.com

Wizkid and P.Priime To Release New Music Soon! | Watch

African Superstar Wizkid has announced that he will be releasing new music with Nineteen-year-old Nigerian wonder kid P.Priime. In a video that surfaced online in the wee hours of Wednesday 16th of June 2021, ‘Big Wiz’ was seen stating that he is dropping a song produced by P.Priime in seven days, in the video was Nigerian social commentator Mr.Jollof.
UPI News

Seventeen releases new EP, 'Ready to Love' music video

June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Your Choice and a music video for the song "Ready to Love" on Friday. The "Ready to Love" video shows the members of Seventeen posing with floral-themed and pastel-colored scenery. The group performs a dance routine amid spraying water at the end of the video.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Les Techno Gets Down “In The Sunshine” On New Release

Les Techno has put together quite a production on his latest single, “In the Sunshine”. The track is both cool and lively, smooth and overt, replete with imagery and sound bites depicting the brilliance of a midsummer’s day, or one of the better ones in spring. The suavity of the...
MusicNME

Doja Cat announces new single ‘Need To Know’

Doja Cat has announced her next single ‘Need To Know’ will be released later this week. Arriving this Friday (June 11), the single was announced on the artist’s social media overnight along with a futuristic animated video clip. ‘Need To Know’ will be Doja Cat’s second original single released this...
Musicedmidentity.com

N3WPORT Releases ‘Best Part of Me’ EP on Heaven Sent

N3WPORT delivers Best Part Of Me, a three-track EP destined to take you on a reflective journey that’s landed on Slander’s imprint Heaven Sent!. Future bass and melodic dubstep is a genre that continues to grow in popularity within the dance community. Artists like Flume, Seven Lions, and San Holo pioneered the sound, but the genre spread like wildfire when artists like Illenium, Slander, and Said The Sky entered the scene. Many of them branched out to launch their own imprints, including Slander with their label Heaven Sent, to help create space for more artists to flourish in that realm. And one of those artists is N3WPORT, a Washington D.C. native who brings his fresh perspective to speakers.
Beauty & Fashionclichemag.com

EverythingOShauN Releases New Single “WOJ”

Rapper EverythingOShauN releases his new single “WOJ” produced by frequent collaborator Xpress aka DJXP. On this record OShauN displays his lyrical abilities, desire to express his creativity and drive to make an impact as an artist. When speaking on the inspiration EverythingOShauN tells us: “WOJ is a confident record that we created to express ourselves. WOJ (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN Insider) is always familiar with the ins and outs of sports and is the trusted source that everyone refers to for the inside scoop on the ever-changing sports landscape. I look at myself in the same way and as a sports fan who constantly watches Woj’s feed, it made perfect sense to use his name as a backdrop for a song just talking about me trying to move and shake things in this music industry.” – EverythingOShauN.
UPI News

The Killers, Bruce Springsteen release new song 'Dustland'

June 16 (UPI) -- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up on a new song. The rock band and Springsteen, 71, released the song "Dustland" on Tuesday. "Dustland" is a remake of The Killers' 2008 song "A Dustland Fairytale," which appeared on the group's album Day & Age. In...