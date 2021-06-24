New Releases

N3WPORT delivers Best Part Of Me, a three-track EP destined to take you on a reflective journey that’s landed on Slander’s imprint Heaven Sent!. Future bass and melodic dubstep is a genre that continues to grow in popularity within the dance community. Artists like Flume, Seven Lions, and San Holo pioneered the sound, but the genre spread like wildfire when artists like Illenium, Slander, and Said The Sky entered the scene. Many of them branched out to launch their own imprints, including Slander with their label Heaven Sent, to help create space for more artists to flourish in that realm. And one of those artists is N3WPORT, a Washington D.C. native who brings his fresh perspective to speakers.