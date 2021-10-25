Best New Rock Bands: 15 Artists Keeping Rock Alive

They are the first rock band to teach on the platform. MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, has announced that Metallica will teach a class on being a band. In celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary and as the first rock band to teach on MasterClass, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will reflect on four decades of transcendence, giving members a window into their journey to teach strategies for growing and staying together as a band, collaborating creatively and maintaining a unique and intimate relationship with a loyal legion of fans. Metallica’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.
