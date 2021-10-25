CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best New Rock Bands: 15 Artists Keeping Rock Alive

By uDiscover Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the better part of the past few decades, naysayers have written off rock music, saying that the genre is dead. It may not be as prominent as it was during its formative years, but there remains a strong, vital scene with a number of bands keeping rock alive. While rock’n’roll...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
@wearemitu

Los Angeles Indie Rock Band The Red Pears Talk New Third Studio Album, Touring and More

LA indie rock band The Red Pears released their highly anticipated third studio album ‘You Thought We Left Because The Door Was Open But We Were Waiting Outside‘ on October 15th. Members Henry Vargas, Jose Corona and Patrick Juarez draw inspiration for their sound from the early 2000s New York indie rock scene and grunge, and fuse it with the cumbia and corridos that they grew up with in El Monte, California. From playing in their garage to backyard parties and going on tour in the fall, the band talked to us exclusively at crema by mitú about representing Latinx talent in the indie music scene, inspiration behind their album and more. Check it out below.
EL MONTE, CA
earmilk.com

Indie rock band The Backfires release headbanging single, “Song 55”

Get ready to start head banging to indie rock band The Backfires. First formed in London, the band has since moved to New York City, where they’ve been able to bask in their success. Their debut 2021 EP Consider the Backfires, came with such a effortlessly cool style with sleek guitar solos and flawless drumbeats. Today, they’ll have you missing bands like The Arctic Monkeys or The Strokes with the release of their new single, “Song 55.”
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
momjunction.com

List Of 20 Best Rock Songs For Kids To Listen

The drum roll, the effect of the electric guitar, and the catchy lyrics of rock songs can make every child tap their feet. Welcome to the world of rock and roll!. There’s a huge collection of rock songs that have been trending over the years and entertaining everyone. Right from The Beatles to Pink Floyd and Queen, there are some popular rock songs for kids that you may enjoy too.
THEATER & DANCE
slohsexpressions.com

Awesome student rock band Georgey is playing SLOHS on Thursday

Photo courtesy of Georgey’s Insta. San Luis Obispo High School Marketplace is making its debut on Thursday, October 28. A rad part of this festival is going to be the live performance by alternative rock band Georgey, founded by three juniors at SLOHS. They are known for their fun and independent style.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Independent

Review: Plush are the future of rock on debut album

“Plush," Plush (Pavement Entertainment)I no longer fear for the future of rock 'n' roll: It is in the capable hands of the four young ladies of Plush, perhaps the heaviest all-female rock group ever to put pick to string, and whose debut album could be the best album of 2021.Imagine Pink singing for Metallica and that just scratches the surface of the Plush sound.You probably don't know the name lead singer Moriah Formica yet — but you will, and soon. It will be in the same sentence with some of the greatest female vocalists — make that vocalists, period...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Watch "Vye On Vyatta", the New Music Video by Alt Prog Rock Band Sluka

Award-winning San Diego alternative prog rock band Sluka, fresh off being voted Best Band of San Diego for the second year in a row at The San Diego Reader, released their new full-length album "Figure It Out", on major platforms on October 1st. Known for their big, sometimes orchestral compositions,...
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Rock band the Eagles announce string of UK tour dates

The chart-topping classic rock group have been added to the line-up for the BST Hyde Park music festival. Classic rock band the Eagles have announced a string of tour performances across the UK. The chart-topping group – whose hit songs include Take It Easy, Hotel California and Desperado – will...
MUSIC
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Creating the ideal indie rock band

In honor of Halloween, I wanted to try and create the ultimate Frankenstein’s monster of indie rock bands, taking the best qualities from some of my favorite artists and emerging with a band that probably wouldn’t sound good and could potentially wreak havoc on a world tour. First off, I...
ROCK MUSIC
whatzup.com

Legendary Tex-Mex rock band rolls into town after time off

If you’re a band that has been on the road for almost half a century, an unplanned hiatus might have unplanned benefits. The pandemic was terrible for the live music industry. Even a band as storied as Los Lobos can’t survive forever with no income streams streaming. But saxophonist Steve...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Ernie Isley’s guitar tone on The Isley Brothers’ That Lady

For a brief period in early 1973, the Record Plant in Los Angeles was the funkiest place in the universe. Stevie Wonder was recording his landmark Innervisions album in one studio, while across the hall the Isley Brothers were making the funk-rock masterpiece 3+3. The Isleys’ album is best known...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Metallica teaching MasterClass

They are the first rock band to teach on the platform. MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, has announced that Metallica will teach a class on being a band. In celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary and as the first rock band to teach on MasterClass, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will reflect on four decades of transcendence, giving members a window into their journey to teach strategies for growing and staying together as a band, collaborating creatively and maintaining a unique and intimate relationship with a loyal legion of fans. Metallica’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.
MUSIC
Variety

The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Offers ‘Living Proof’ of Rock’s Relevance

“They say that rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay… but where?” asked Max Arloft, the music critic played by Jeff Goldblum in “Between the Lines,” Joan Micklin Silver’s 1977 film about an alternative newspaper in Boston. “Certainly not at my place, it’s too small.” Rock is making its bid for yet another revival, as leader Adam Granduciel and his band the War on Drugs prepare to return to the road to support the just-released “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” their first studio album since 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding,” which took home a Grammy for best rock album. That was the...
MUSIC

