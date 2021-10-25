Best New Rock Bands: 15 Artists Keeping Rock Alive

LA indie rock band The Red Pears released their highly anticipated third studio album ‘You Thought We Left Because The Door Was Open But We Were Waiting Outside‘ on October 15th. Members Henry Vargas, Jose Corona and Patrick Juarez draw inspiration for their sound from the early 2000s New York indie rock scene and grunge, and fuse it with the cumbia and corridos that they grew up with in El Monte, California. From playing in their garage to backyard parties and going on tour in the fall, the band talked to us exclusively at crema by mitú about representing Latinx talent in the indie music scene, inspiration behind their album and more. Check it out below.

