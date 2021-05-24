Nerdy “50 Shades of Grey” Is a Hilarious Parody Twitter Account

Giada De Laurentis may be serious when it comes to her cooking, but she also knows how to have fun with it, too. See her 2015 appearance in a hilarious "Funny or Die" segment that joked about cooking Thanksgiving foods such as Pop Rocks-topped mashed potatoes. It seems her sense of humor is still as strong as ever. This week, the Food Network star shared a video to her Instagram that has some fans rolling over with laughter. The video features a trailer for a pretend new cooking show, called "Giada Hires an Assistant to Work with Her at Her House," which explores De Laurentiis' challenges working with a new uncompromising assistant named Sebastian (played by a young child). "What I've been missing is someone to be my bad cop," Giada explains to the camera. "That's what Sebastian does ... but we're still working out some of the kinks."