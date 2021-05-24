Nerdy “50 Shades of Grey” Is a Hilarious Parody Twitter Account

For Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, social media is a primary conduit for interactions with fans, family, critics, and friends, but the parody account @norisblackbook doesn't come from the Kar-Jenner family. While the Kardashian-Jenner family has good reason to use social media, such as profit, some people use IG just for fun. The name of the unofficial Instagram account is inspired by North West. Kim Kardashian and Kayne West's oldest child is often called, "Nori." North West, who once created an amazing painting, is only seven years old. The little one is barely young enough to play Nintendo Switch, but she's already the key focus of a parody Instagram account with over 1.2 million followers.