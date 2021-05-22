The 3 Best Scotch Breakfast Cocktail Recipes to Kickstart Your Morning

Greetings Migraine.com community. We are doing a call for your best breakfast recipes that are least likely to trigger a migraine and most likely to get you started on the right foot for a low-pain day. We know everyone has different triggers when it comes to food, so proceed with care as you look at the options. We encourage everyone to get to know their food triggers. Perhaps consider an elimination diet as a way to uncover what foods you may want to avoid and to learn which ones make you feel the best.