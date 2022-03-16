ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Do Consumers Really Understand the D-to-c Difference?

CommentSold Appoints Andrew Chen as Chief Product Officer

He previously served in an executive role at Flow Commerce.

By

Lands’ End Reports Strong Year Despite Challenges

Though net income dropped in the fourth quarter, executives were pleased with the year's performance and…

By

HackerNoon

Transitioning From a Client Service Company to a Product Company: The Reintech Story

Founder at Reintech.io | Help to hire and build remote teams. The founding, growth, and evolution of businesses are rarely linear and predictable, despite business owners' best intentions. The most successful businesses are the ones that managed to adapt to adverse situations and changing circumstances. Reintech has dealt with its fair share of mistakes and failures but has made it through to the other side stronger than ever. This article provides an inside look into the history of.
ECONOMY
WWD

The 34 Best Face Serums, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Every product in a skin care routine is important. but a face serum plays an especially crucial role in keeping your skin healthy. Packed with some of the best ingredients for your skin, serums have endless benefits and are pretty easy to incorporate into any skin care regimen.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 But don’t just take our word for it....
SKIN CARE
Thousand Oaks Acorn

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

AlmaVia of Camarillo at 2500 N. Ponderosa Drive will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 4:45 p.m. Thurs., March 24 with a ribbon-cutting with the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. AlmaVia, a senior living and care facility, has served California for more than 20 years. Alma Via officials say its mission is to serve elders in a way that allows them to live at the highest level of independence, with dignity and enjoyment.
CAMARILLO, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

Milan to Hold a Beauty Week, Too

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Not just fashion and design: Milan is set to have its beauty week, too. A brainchild of the national association of beauty companies Cosmetica Italia in collaboration with the Cosmoprof and Esxence trade shows, the Milano Beauty Week event is slated to run its inaugural edition from May 3 to 8, right after Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna closes its five-day show on May 2.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Sportmax Pre-Fall 2022 Unveiled in the presence of local institutions on Thursday, this consumer-facing initiative aims to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Examiner

Parler launches NFT marketplace that features Trump NFTs

The conservative social media network Parler has taken its first steps into the business of non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs. Parler announced on Tuesday that it was launching a new "premium branded marketplace" on the internet titled "DeepRedSky." One of the first series of NFTs that the marketplace will release is the Official CryptoTRUMP Club series.
POTUS
Benzinga

American Express Files For NFT And Metaverse Trademarks

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) — the world's second-largest payment processor — is showing an interest in the metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) technologies. What Happened: American Express filed trademark applications relevant for NFT and metaverse applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 9, as indicated in a correspondence with USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis.
ECONOMY
WWD

Sachse, Hull Named Permanent Co-CEOs of Tailored Brands

The interim team is now permanent. That was the word late Wednesday from Tailored Brands, the Houston-based menswear retailer, which said that Peter Sachse and Bob Hull will remain as co-chief executive officers “to provide continuity to the organization as it continues to progress its strategic plan.”. In addition,...
HOUSTON, TX
New Haven Register

The Benefits of Working for Your Business, Not Just in Your Business

Is your business run by concentrating solely on what’s most urgent at the moment? Or the latest fire that needs to be put out? Are the business development and growth plans waiting for less busy times before you can get to them?. When your desk is filled with one...
ECONOMY
pymnts

UK-Based Open Finance Partnership Platform mmob Raises $6.6M

Mmob, the London-based embedded finance network, has completed a 5 million pound ($6.58 million) seed funding round, the company announced Wednesday (March 9) in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. This round of funding is expected to allow the company to expand in the U.K. and Malaysia, the company said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: EU Financial Regulators Warn Consumers on Crypto-Asset Risks; H&M Selling Other Fashion Brands on its Website to Better Compete

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, financial regulators in the European Union have warned consumers that cryptocurrencies are highly risky, while H&M is selling external fashion brands on its Swedish and German websites to stay competitive. Plus, German startup Payrails raised $6.4 million, J.P. Morgan Chase...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery Partner

Click here to read the full article. On-demand warehousing platform Olimp Freight launched a mobile app, while PIM platform Akeneo secured $135 million in funding. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Business of Pittsburgh: Women in business and entrepreneurship

Women have moved into all sorts of professions over the decades, but there’s still catching up to do. Take the executive suite. In 2015, the percentage of women in the C-suite in the U.S. (top posts such as CEO, CFO and COO) was 17%, according to management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. In 2020, it was 21%.
PITTSBURGH, PA
freightwaves.com

3PL recap: How to become a rock star freight broker

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday. DETAILS: All brokerages want to grow, but it can be overwhelming. FreightWaves talks about strategies to grow a brokerage with or without years of experience. SPEAKERS: Mary O’Connell is a freight broker, 3PL expert and host of the...
INDUSTRY
WWD

WWD

