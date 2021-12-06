ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Never Stop Learning: 5 Benefits of Having a Mentor

By Suzanne Lucas
Inc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't go it alone. The right mentor can help you, quite literally, grow your business. Small businesses that receive three or more hours of mentoring achieve higher revenues and increased business growth, reports the Small Business Association (SBA). A survey by The UPS Store found that 70 percent of small businesses...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit

Entrepreneurs, their associated startups and the subsequent growth of their companies have a vital impact on the health of our economy. In Canada, young adults have demonstrated a growing interest in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship has historically been narrowly associated with business schools and traditional startups. But as the World Economic Forum...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

7 Ways to Be a Truly Customer-Focused Business

As I talk to many entrepreneurs in my role as a business adviser, I still often hear the concern for maximum return to the business and stakeholders more than a passion for sustainably enriching the lives of your customers and team. In this age of instant and global communication via...
ECONOMY
Forbes

How To Share Responsibilities With Business Partners

Reid Rubenstein is the Managing Partner of RefiJet, a leader in the auto refinance industry. Everyone wants their business to succeed, but there is a different commitment when you have helped build the business from the very beginning. As a founder myself, I’ve experienced the stressors and excitement of ownership. But not every business is constructed the same. My current business was started with a structure that is becoming very common: with co-founders and managing partners.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Business Owner or CEO? Here Are the 3 Things That CEOs Do Differently

As a business coach, I get the opportunity to speak with thousands of business owners every year in various industries. I love sitting down with business owners and finding out about their business, how they have grown thus far, and what their triumphs and challenges are. I also really enjoy finding out how they came to be a business owner, because the stories are always interesting. Maybe you inherited the business from your family, maybe you had an idea and built the business from the ground up, or maybe you purchased an existing business and built it into something bigger and better. Whatever the story, it helps me get a feel for how that person came to be a leader, and gives me a clue as to what problems and skills they may need to work on down the road.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Business Partners#The Ups Store#Southwest Airlines#Quality Logo Products
gitconnected.com

What I Learned Mentoring New Developers

Honestly, I’m not sure how it happened: it wasn’t a formal arrangement. I didn’t ask to be a mentor, nor did I intend to be. I’m very thankful for the online tech community — I’ve learned most of what I know from the kindness of other developers, and most of my projects are built on decades of open source work.
Inc.com

Build Your Team Organically Using These Simple Tips

Entrepreneurially-minded people are always asking me how to find someone to work with. They need help building a team and are looking to connect with other like-minded individuals. But how? And where? There's no one right method or place, but there are a set of best practices to take advantage of. And with hundreds of thousands of Americans quitting their jobs to strike out on their own as consultants, retailers, and small business owners, there's no greater time to be looking than now.
ECONOMY
@growwithco

Resources for older entrepreneurs

For business owners 50 years or older who are first-time entrepreneurs, the Small Business Resource Center for the 50+ can walk you through a step-by-step process to start your business. It offers information on starting, managing and growing your business, along with a variety of resources to aid in various tasks, such as creating a business plan.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

For Smart Companies, Upskilling Is the Perfect Antidote to the Great Resignation

One of the best ways to retain your current employees: Give them the skills they need to succeed elsewhere. In the era of quitting contagions and the Great Resignation, more and more companies are investing in upskilling as a tool for keeping their workforce engaged. A survey released in August by the business-to-business digital software company Amdocs showed that 90 percent of respondents, representing 1,000 American workers, consider strong training and upskilling programs an important feature of prospective employers. For tech workers, that figure jumps to 98 percent.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

Build Your Leadership Superpowers With Learning Agility

Owner and Principal Consultant at Leadership Refinery, High Potential & Executive Leadership Coach. Agility is a word that comes to mind more frequently when thinking about athletes rather than business leaders. However, the same nimbleness and dexterity that makes for a great sportsperson, capable of adapting to changes on the field or court, also translates to excellence in leadership because organizations today are anything but static.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

8 Practices to Make You a Winning Business Professional or Entrepreneur

As a long-time business adviser and mentor to entrepreneurs, I've always been impressed with the few who seem to always come out ahead, no matter what the challenge. It seems to be a function of mindset and principles more than education or natural ability. I'm convinced that we all have...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

With Stimulus Benefits Ending, What Should Small-Business Owners Be Aware Of?

As the deadline of December 31 for stimulus benefits and small businesses draws closer, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has released more clarifying information. Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications and Targeted Advance applications still have to be in by December 31, but the SBA will continue to review applications after the deadline, until the funds are exhausted. In contrast, the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications will not continue to be processed after the December 31 deadline, for "legal reasons." The SBA is "strongly suggesting" business owners get these applications in by December 10. If you already have an EIDL loan and are looking for an increase, you may request one up to two years after the original loan date. However, I recommend applying sooner rather than later since this incentive will end once funds are exhausted. If you would like your application to be reconsidered or want to file an appeal it you were denied, do so before December 31 or no later than six months after being declined and no later than 30 days after a reconsideration decision for appeals. Before going through either of these processes, make sure funding has not run out.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

How to Know If a Business Accelerator Is Right For You and Your Company

Claire Angelle, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Accelerator participant in Atlanta, founded Angelle Consulting--a mission-driven PR company--in 2018. Claire fuels positive change by elevating the voices of business leaders committed to do well by doing good. We asked Claire why she joined a business accelerator program to help grow and scale her business. Here's what she shared:
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Women, Minority Entrepreneurs Fill Revived Small Business Panel

Relaunched SBA council to make agency more diverse, inclusive. Council on Underserved Communities disbanded during Trump administration. The Small Business Administration relaunched an advisory committee Tuesday intended to help the agency be more equitable and inclusive as the face of entrepreneurship features more women and people of color. The Council...
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

How to Define the Purpose of Your Company With These Simple Questions

Looking at the world's top companies, some companies are innately purposeful while others become more purposeful daily. This comes as no surprise, given the rising public scrutiny around climate, COVID, and socioeconomic justice. And expectations on business will only increase as crises compound -- and the business world accepts more responsibility for solving the many challenges it largely created.
ECONOMY
digitalconnectmag.com

Benefits of Online Learning During the Pandemic

It is not a secret that the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to make significant changes in their daily lives. Businesses have transitioned to remote working, restrictions have been embraced to reduce infections, and college programs have mostly moved online. College students who find themselves in unanticipated online learning may have questions about the benefits of virtual instruction.
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

Opinion: A couple who earns $220,000 a year with almost no debt thinks they never have enough — how can they see things differently?

I’d like to ask what my spouse and I should be thinking about and doing differently over the next decade before retirement. We are 53 years old and married. Our home is worth $450,000, with just under four years to pay off the mortgage, and we have a $20,000 car loan and zero credit card debt. We are trying to be aggressive with our investing and debt reduction, and while we make $220,000, we live on considerably less.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy