Nicki Minaj’s Lawyers Ask Judge To Let Them Drop Her As A Client

Alex Wong /Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj will need new lawyers to represent her in one of her many lawsuits.

TMZ exclusively reports that the lawyers representing the rapper are fed up with her and have asked a judge if they can drop her like a bad habit.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the fallout between MAGA Minaj and the law firm representing Minaj and her Pink Friday Productions company stems from a lack of communication.

Per TMZ:

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever wants permission to withdraw from representing Nicki and her Pink Friday Productions company in the lawsuit filed against them by 24/7 Productions.

The suit claims Nicki and Pink Friday Productions failed to reimburse over $200K in expenses 24/7 says they incurred in connection with her “Pink Friday 2” album.

The lawyers hired to defend Nicki in the case now want out due to “irreconcilable differences” concerning the “conduct of the representation.”

The firm said there’s been a breakdown in communication with Nicki … and they don’t believe they can keep working for her. They say they’ve tried to let her know about their decision but are struggling to serve her.

According to the court docs, a man who was hired to serve Nicki Minaj showed up at the building where she lives in a $10 million penthouse only to learn from the concierge that “she wasn’t home,” but her husband, Kenneth Petty, was, telling the man that the couple has a “tendency to not answer their phones.”

Like her favorite president, Donald Trump, Minaj is currently licking her wounds after throwing her support behind Orange Mussolini and the Republican Party ahead of the midterms, only to witness them experience an epic ass whooping at the hands of Democrats across the country.

Minaj hit the campaign trail with Trump, even allowing him to objectify her in a room full of white folks, fawning over her doctored booty.

The “Ananconda” rapper even showed up at a New Hampshire polling site during the midterm elections and got clowned for it.

Minaj did take to social media and is currently “tweeting through it,” or “crashing out,” reminding her followers and “haters” that despite the Dems controlling both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Donald “Trump is still our president,” “Jesus is STILL LORD,” that should have been first, honestly, and that “Elon is STILL a trillionaire.”

She says all this while social media continues to remind her that her husband is still a registered sex offender, and her brother is currently serving a 25-year sentence for predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of an 11-year-old girl.

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