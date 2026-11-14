CELINA — The Greenback Cherokees defeated the Clay County Bulldogs, 34-32, in overtime on Friday during the second round of the TSSAA Class 1A playoffs to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The winning play in overtime came after Nehamiah Hamilton scored a 10-yard touchdown for Clay County. The touchdown put the Bulldogs up 32-26. However, a score and a two-point conversion could give the Cherokees the win.

Quarterback Lucas Clifford ran the ball in for a five-yard touchdown to tie the game up on the ensuing possession. Then, star tailback Elliott Lindsey carried the ball in for the two-point conversion and Greenback won the game.

Going on the road two and a half hours away and winning an emotional game was a challenge. Greenback head coach Richie Wilhite talked about the gritty win for his team.

"This team is amazingly resilient," Wilhite said. "We faced some uphill battles this game. Clay [County] has a great football teaming we fought tooth and nail for four quarters. Kudos to our guys for finishing the game and staying with it when it counted."

Lucas Clifford gives Greenback needed momentum

Clifford was a spark plug for the Cherokees in the second half. Greenback held a slight 12-8 lead heading into the final two quarters of play.

Early on in the third quarter, the 'Kees quarterback exploded for a 62-yard rushing touchdown to put Greenback up ten points.

Clifford ended the game with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In a game where Greenback's passing attack was not working, the signal caller made up for it with his legs. He talked about what motivated his performance after the game.

"I was thinking about our seniors," Clifford stated. "This could have been their last game. So, I wanted to go all out for them. Our offensive line did some great work too and opened up some holes."

Clifford eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards during the 34-32 overtime win against the Bulldogs as well. Wilhite talked about what has made the Greenback quarterback so good all season long.

"He is so dynamic," the Greenback head coach said. "We count on him for those big plays and he is always up for the task."

Elliott Lindsey talks about his game-winning two-point conversion

Lindsey has been the workhorse the 'Kees have needed all year long. He led Greenback with three touchdowns in the win over Clay County.

His two-point conversion to win the game in overtime was the highlight of the night. He talked about that final play.

"We called a timeout before hand and talked about it," Lindsey said. "Everyone agreed on a heavy run to the right. It was the only play and I was determined to find the end zone. I could not have done it at all without this offensive line."

Lindsey finished the game with 100 rushing yards and is now up to 1,255 rushing yards this season with 22 touchdowns. The reigning Loudon County Player of the Year lived up to his name on a cold night in Celina.

"He is a beast," Wilhite said. "Our offensive line always does a great job for him and he is such a resilient kid."

The combination of Clifford and Lindsey on the ground led to Greenback gaining 372 total yards on offense. They averaged 6.8 yards per play.

A big test awaits the Cherokees

The TSSAA 1A state quarterfinals present a big challenge to Greenback as they will take on the South Pittsburg Pirates. Like Greenback, South Pittsburg is also 11-1 this season and have been ranked in the Tennessee Sports Writers Association top five for the entire year.

That game will be next Friday, November 20.

Greenback Cherokees 34, Clay County Bulldogs 32 (OT)

G;6;6;14;0;8;-;34

CC;0;8;12;6;6;-;32

FIRST QUARTER

G 4:06 - Elliott Lindsey 25 run (two-point try no good) | G 6-0

SECOND QUARTER

CC 6:28 - Isaiah White 11 run (Nehemiah Hamilton converts two-point try) | CC 8-6

G 2:19 - Elliott Lindsey 1 run (two-point try no good) | G 12-8

THIRD QUARTER

G 11:11 - Lucas Clifford 62 run (two-point try no good) | G 18-8

CC 7:40 - Fletcher Strong 20 run (two-point try no good) | G 18-14

G 3:08 - Elliott Lindsey 1 run (Lucas Clifford converts the two-point try) | G 26-14

CC 0:14 - Fletcher Strong 15 run (two-point try no good) | G 26-20

FOURTH QUARTER

CC 3:40 - Matthew Duke 2 run (two-point try no good) | 26-26

OVERTIME

CC - Nehemiah Hamilton 10 run (two point try no good) | CC 32-26

G - Lucas Clifford 5 run (Elliott Lindsey converts the two-point try) | G 34-32

Greenback Stats

Rush-Yds .. 44-300

Passing .. 72

Cmp-Att-Int .. 3-10-0

Tot plays-yds .. 65-372