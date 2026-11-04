Chamber holds Business After Hours at Popes at Meadow View

Loudon County business owners and community leaders gathered in September for the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours networking event.

The gathering was hosted by Popes at Meadow View, located at 9885 U.S. Highway 11 in Lenoir City. The business moved to its current location about a year ago and welcomed chamber members and guests to a setting featuring a variety of fall plants, seasonal produce and retail merchandise.

The event gave local business owners, professionals and community representatives an opportunity to meet, exchange ideas, discuss potential partnerships and strengthen connections within the Loudon County business community.

Attendees also enjoyed refreshments, visited with fellow chamber members and participated in giveaways organized by the hosts.

The chamber’s Business After Hours gatherings provide recurring opportunities for members to network while highlighting businesses throughout the county.