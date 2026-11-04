Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Loudon County

Loudon County Arrests: Oct. 16-22

By Staff Reports,

2 days ago

Oct. 16

  • Jacob Shawn Lawson, 25, Walland, was charged with criminal trespassing, theft of property and held without bond.
  • Andrew Lee Swafford, 40, Englewood, was charged with violating probation and held without bond.

Oct. 17

  • Cody James Callahan, 30, Carbon Hill, Ala., was charged with public intoxication and released on a $390 bond.
  • Vincent Molina III, 34, Louisville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving on roadways laned for traffic, evading arrest, manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
  • Angel Boanerge Ramirez Flores, 29, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on a $1,000 bond.

Oct. 18

  • Mason Isaiah Finchum, 24, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespassing, failing to appear for general sessions and held on a $2,000 bond.
  • Glen Thomas Hudon, 67, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and held on a $2,000 bond.
  • Carlos Humberto May-Pop, 30, unknown, was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication and held on a $2,000 bond.
  • Joshua Clayton McCulley, 21, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault and held without a bond.

Oct. 19

  • Misty Lynn Carey, 46, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
  • Hannah Rose Reed, 24, Kodak, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and held without bond.
  • Misty Lynn Carey, 46, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing methamphetamines, possessing drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and held on a $19,500 bond.
  • William Michael Yeary, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting another agency and released.

Oct. 20

  • Dominique Barnes, 36, Taylorsville, Miss., was charged with possession of a SCH II drug, possession of a SCH VI drug and released on a $6,000 bond.
  • Lamarcus Anthony Brown Jr., 21, Kingston, was charged with assisting another agency and released.
  • Gavin Connor Hayes, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with underage driving while intoxicated and released on a $1,500 bond.
  • Vadalia Rosemary Keith, 24, Sweetwater, was charged with aggravated burglary, assault and held on a $17,500 bond.
  • Curtis King Jr., 42, Kingston, was charged with display of registration plate, driving on a revoked license and held without bond.
  • Anthony Tarelle Smith, 44, Petal, Miss., was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of a SCH VI drug and released on a $5,000 bond.
  • Brian Kevin Smith, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on a $1,000 bond.

Oct. 21

  • Amber Nicole Orick, 34, Oliver Springs, was charged with theft of property involving merchandise and released on a $2,000 bond.
  • Patrick Allen Osburn, 39, Oak Ridge, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on a $2,000 bond.
  • Shaun Wesley Pena, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with violating bond conditions and released on a $1,000 bond.
  • Cory Wade Price, 46, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespassing and released on a $1,000 bond.
  • Gracie Ann Stinnett, 22, Maryville, was charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent and released on a $16,000 bond.
  • Kayla Lacole Wolfenbarger, 33, Maryville, was charged with failing to appear for general sessions and released on a $6,000 bond.

Oct. 22

  • Richard Matthew Nitz, 50, homeless, was charged with four counts of violating community corrections and held without bond.
  • Richard Dennis Vancor, 69, Benton, was charged with violating probation and released on a $10,000 bond.
Add to Preferred Sources

Comments