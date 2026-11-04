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Loudon County
Loudon County Arrests: Oct. 16-22
By Staff Reports,2 days ago
Oct. 16
- Jacob Shawn Lawson, 25, Walland, was charged with criminal trespassing, theft of property and held without bond.
- Andrew Lee Swafford, 40, Englewood, was charged with violating probation and held without bond.
Oct. 17
- Cody James Callahan, 30, Carbon Hill, Ala., was charged with public intoxication and released on a $390 bond.
- Vincent Molina III, 34, Louisville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving on roadways laned for traffic, evading arrest, manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
- Angel Boanerge Ramirez Flores, 29, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on a $1,000 bond.
Oct. 18
- Mason Isaiah Finchum, 24, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespassing, failing to appear for general sessions and held on a $2,000 bond.
- Glen Thomas Hudon, 67, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and held on a $2,000 bond.
- Carlos Humberto May-Pop, 30, unknown, was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication and held on a $2,000 bond.
- Joshua Clayton McCulley, 21, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault and held without a bond.
Oct. 19
- Misty Lynn Carey, 46, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
- Hannah Rose Reed, 24, Kodak, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and held without bond.
- Misty Lynn Carey, 46, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing methamphetamines, possessing drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and held on a $19,500 bond.
- William Michael Yeary, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting another agency and released.
Oct. 20
- Dominique Barnes, 36, Taylorsville, Miss., was charged with possession of a SCH II drug, possession of a SCH VI drug and released on a $6,000 bond.
- Lamarcus Anthony Brown Jr., 21, Kingston, was charged with assisting another agency and released.
- Gavin Connor Hayes, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with underage driving while intoxicated and released on a $1,500 bond.
- Vadalia Rosemary Keith, 24, Sweetwater, was charged with aggravated burglary, assault and held on a $17,500 bond.
- Curtis King Jr., 42, Kingston, was charged with display of registration plate, driving on a revoked license and held without bond.
- Anthony Tarelle Smith, 44, Petal, Miss., was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of a SCH VI drug and released on a $5,000 bond.
- Brian Kevin Smith, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on a $1,000 bond.
Oct. 21
- Amber Nicole Orick, 34, Oliver Springs, was charged with theft of property involving merchandise and released on a $2,000 bond.
- Patrick Allen Osburn, 39, Oak Ridge, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on a $2,000 bond.
- Shaun Wesley Pena, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with violating bond conditions and released on a $1,000 bond.
- Cory Wade Price, 46, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespassing and released on a $1,000 bond.
- Gracie Ann Stinnett, 22, Maryville, was charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent and released on a $16,000 bond.
- Kayla Lacole Wolfenbarger, 33, Maryville, was charged with failing to appear for general sessions and released on a $6,000 bond.
Oct. 22
- Richard Matthew Nitz, 50, homeless, was charged with four counts of violating community corrections and held without bond.
- Richard Dennis Vancor, 69, Benton, was charged with violating probation and released on a $10,000 bond.