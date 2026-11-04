Quilts of gratitude: Seven veterans recognized for military service at DAR breakfast

LENOIR CITY — Seven military veterans were honored Oct. 24 during a special Quilts of Valor presentation and breakfast hosted by the General William Lenoir Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lenoir City.

The event was held in partnership with the Quilts of Valor Foundation, with corporate sponsorship from Mold Doctors USA and Volunteer Building Services. Guests were treated to a breakfast catered by Take Out Thyme.

Each veteran was nominated by a friend, family member or associate in recognition of his military service. During the ceremony, each honoree received a specially crafted quilt made by volunteers with the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national organization dedicated to honoring military service members and veterans through handmade quilts.

The foundation was established in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son, Nat, was deployed to Iraq. Paula Kirk, a representative of the local Quilts of Valor group, Dixie Lee Hands Touching Hearts, attended the ceremony to help recognize the seven veterans.

Clayton Pangle, an area attorney and decorated military veteran, presented a program featuring a collection of Vietnam War-era artifacts. Pangle discussed various aspects of military service and the realities of war illustrated by the artifacts. He also answered questions from an audience of veterans, family members and friends representing several generations.

Among those honored was Norman Anderson of Loudon, an Air Force veteran who enlisted at age 17 and initially served as a fighter aircraft crew chief. He later received a commission as an aircraft maintenance officer and retired with the rank of colonel, an O-6 officer. His military career also included five years of service in the Navy as an aeronautical engineering duty officer.

Anderson’s service included assignments in Panama during Operation Just Cause; Honduras and Central America; Kosovo during Operation Joint Guardian; and the Persian Gulf region during Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Desert Storm. He also received the United States Citizen Airman of the Year award.

Tom Fagley of Kingston was also presented with a Quilt of Valor. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Fagley earned two certificates of commendation from the commanding general at Parris Island and received two meritorious promotions during his service.

Dennis Greenawald of Lenoir City, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, was recognized for his military service and decorations. His honors include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Gulf of Tonkin Medal and 50-Year Vietnam War Commemoration Medal.

Preston Miller of Lenoir City was honored for his service as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. Miller flew Huey helicopters to transport troops and supplies, conduct medical evacuations and carry his unit commander on scouting missions.

His military decorations include two Distinguished Flying Crosses and a Bronze Star.

Another recipient, Tom Paul of Tellico Village, served in the U.S. Navy and received the Vietnam Service Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals and three Navy Commendation Medals. Paul also served as commanding officer of the USS Ortolan, a submarine rescue vessel.

Glenn Ramey of Loudon was recognized for his service in the Army during the Vietnam War. As a radio and electronics mechanic working on Cobra helicopters, Ramey helped maintain the navigation and communications equipment essential to military operations.

His responsibilities also extended to other assignments as needed during his service in the challenging conditions of the Vietnam War.

Douglas P. Smith of Oliver Springs, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, was among the seven honorees.

Smith’s military decorations and distinctions include the Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal.

“Our DAR chapter is honored to be able to show our appreciation for our veterans,” said Ann Walden, chair of the Veterans’ Breakfast Committee for the General William Lenoir Chapter.

Melody Gentry, regent of the chapter, served as master of ceremonies for the event.

Door prizes were donated by several local businesses, including Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Matlock Tire and Range USA. DAR members April McCroskey, Carol Ann Frederick and Diana Odum also contributed door prizes.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members trace their ancestry to individuals who contributed to American independence during the Revolutionary War.

Founded in 1890, the organization has grown to include more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters throughout the United States and abroad. More than 1 million members have joined the organization since its founding.

DAR members contribute millions of volunteer hours annually to communities across the country and around the world. Local chapters participate in projects promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism, while also supporting community service initiatives and recognizing military veterans.

Those interested in learning more about DAR membership can visit www.tndar.org.