Chamber hosts networking lunch at Lenoir City restaurant

LENOIR CITY — Business owners and professionals from across Loudon County gathered Friday, Aug. 28, for the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly Power to Promote Networking Lunch at El Señor Rancho Mexican Restaurant in Lenoir City.

The event brought together chamber members and guests for an opportunity to discuss their businesses, share organizational goals, exchange contact information and develop relationships with other members of the local business community.

The quarterly luncheon series is designed to encourage networking and professional connections while also supporting local restaurants that are members of the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce.

During the gathering, attendees enjoyed lunch at El Señor Rancho while participating in conversations about their businesses, exchanging promotional ideas and discussing opportunities to work together.

The chamber uses the recurring events to provide business owners, entrepreneurs and other professionals with opportunities to introduce their services, learn about other local businesses and strengthen connections throughout Loudon County.

By holding the luncheons at member restaurants, the chamber also seeks to bring additional attention to local dining establishments and encourage participants to support businesses within the community.

Chamber representatives said the Power to Promote series is intended to help members build professional relationships while promoting cooperation and continued involvement in the local business community.