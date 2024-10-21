Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News-Herald

    NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

    By Ken Blaze-Imagn Images,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4bQJ_0wFqLLZG00
    Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) lies on the ground after being injured during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

    Deshaun Watson out for season, mulling Achilles surgery options

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo surgery soon on the ruptured Achilles he suffered on Sunday, ending his season, the team announced Monday. "MRI this morning confirmed that Deshaun Watson sustained a ruptured right Achilles tendon in the second quarter of yesterday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals," the team said in a statement. "The injury will require surgical repair, and Deshaun will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. A full recovery is expected." The signal-caller is mulling two surgical options, Cleveland.com reported. "I feel badly for Deshaun with this injury. He will bounce back," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I'm disappointed that it's only X number of games that he's been able to play this season. But I do think we know what he's about and what he brings to this football team." Watson sustained the injury on a non-contact play during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals. He is deciding between conventional surgery and the "speed bridge" procedure that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent last year, per the report. Rodgers was able to return about four months sooner than with the conventional surgery. Further, primary backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is also awaiting MRI results on the middle finger of his throwing hand, which he injured after replacing Watson on Sunday. X-rays were negative, and MRI results were forthcoming, per reports Monday morning. Stefanski said on Monday the Browns would shift the approach of the offense to suit the quarterback taking over for Watson. On a running play late in the second quarter, Watson's right knee buckled, causing the three-time Pro Bowl selection to fall to the ground in obvious pain. Once he was loaded into the back of the cart, Watson, with a towel over his head, was visibly emotional as he was brought back to the locker room. Before the injury, Watson was 15-of-17 passing for 128 yards against the Bengals. Watson, 29, finishes the season with 1,148 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in seven starts (1-6 record). In his third season with Cleveland after four seasons with Houston, Watson has thrown for 17,904, 123 touchdowns and 48 interceptions in 73 games (72 starts) since entering the league in 2017 as the Texans' first-round pick (No. 12 overall). Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick by Cleveland, took over for Watson in his first appearance in 2024. Thompson-Robinson, 24, played in eight games (three starts) last year, completing just 60 of 112 passes for 440 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. --Field Level Media

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
    News-Herald21 hours ago
    Syndication: Florida Times-Union
    News-Herald17 hours ago
    Report: Veteran OT D.J. Humphries to visit Giants
    News-Herald1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy shakes off Aikman critique
    News-Herald1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dolphins QB Tyler Huntley hurts shoulder during loss to Colts
    News-Herald2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
    News-Herald2 days ago
    Bucs lose WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin to injuries vs. Ravens
    News-Herald1 day ago
    Ravens DT Broderick Washington (knee) out against Bucs
    News-Herald2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin to undergo ankle surgery this week
    News-Herald18 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
    News-Herald1 day ago
    Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
    News-Herald1 day ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Olympics: Basketball-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
    News-Herald17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy