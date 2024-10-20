Open in App
    • News-Herald

    Tank Bigsby, Jaguars jolt Patriots in London

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fs9Kk_0wEj7Cne00
    Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

    Tank Bigsby rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 32-16 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in London. Trevor Lawrence threw for 193 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (2-5), who prevailed for the second time in their past three games after an 0-4 start. The Patriots (1-6), in turn, lost their sixth game in a row after recording an opening week victory versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Bigsby received the bulk of the workload for the Jaguars with fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. out with a hamstring injury. Bigsby eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time in three games and paced the Jaguars from the second quarter onward. New England jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter in what was rookie quarterback Drake Maye's second career start. Maye completed 26 of 37 passes for 276 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 16-yarder to JaMycal Hasty to open the scoring. But the Jaguars responded in the second quarter and started a run of 25 unanswered points after Lawrence found rookie Brian Thomas Jr. in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown. Jacksonville's special teams helped solidify the Jaguars' edge going into halftime when Parker Washington returned a punt 96 yards for a touchdown to boost the lead to 22-10. Washington appeared to make an ill-advised catch of the punt inside his own 5-yard line. But he then found a seam and outraced the Patriots' coverage team to the end zone. New England had an opportunity to make its own comeback early in the fourth quarter when Maye completed three consecutive passes of 20 or more yards, capped by a 22-yard touchdown toss over the middle to K.J. Osborn. The Patriots, however, failed on a two-point try, which kept it a two-score game. New England regained possession with 3:58 left, but its last drive ended with Maye being sacked by Travon Walker and an incomplete pass on fourth and 26 from his own 10. --Field Level Media

