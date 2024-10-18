Open in App
    • News-Herald

    LOUDON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE MAKES ARREST ON CANADIAN NATIONAL SCAMMER

    By Submitted by Cpl. Cody Bengel, Public Information Officer, Loudon County Sheriff,

    2 days ago
    Valerie Soki Hangi, from Quebec Canada. Hangi took part in scamming at least $60,000 in cash from three separate victims between Loudon and Monroe Counties. Submitted by Cpl. Cody Bengel, Public Information Officer, Loudon County Sheriff
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klmWB_0wCJ64qg00
    Comments / 2
    Angie Hamock
    2d ago
    Put her in prison without pro
    Kathy Pullins
    2d ago
    that what she gets scammer hope she gets big time charged
