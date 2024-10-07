Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for an open receiver during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Texas planning to start QB Quinn Ewers vs. No. 18 Oklahoma

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has been out since Sept. 14 for top-ranked Texas, but he is expected to start on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry game against No. 18 Oklahoma in Dallas. Recovering from an oblique injury, Ewers practiced Monday after taking part in three practices last week, coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters ahead of Texas' first game in the Southeastern Conference. "I thought he looked good coming off the bye," Sarkisian said. "I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him. We're going to monitor him daily just to kind of see how he continues to progress, but I feel good about how he was (Monday). "I feel good about him going into Saturday, but that remains to be seen." Ewers exited Texas' victory against UTSA on Sept. 14 and was replaced by freshman Arch Manning, who guided the Longhorns (5-0) to wins over UL Monroe and Mississippi State. This season, Ewers has 691 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions and a 73.4 percent completion percentage, while Manning has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 901 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. --Field Level Media