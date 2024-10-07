Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News-Herald

    Report: Bengals CB Dax Hill feared to have torn ACL

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSNKb_0vxbzNeO00
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) in the second quarter of the NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    Cincinnati Bengals starting cornerback Dax Hill is believed to have torn his ACL in Sunday's game, an injury that would end his season, NFL Network reported Monday. Hill was injured early in the Bengals' loss to Baltimore and ruled out for the rest of the game. Hill, 24, had 25 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack in five starts this season, his first at cornerback after moving over from safety. Hill has two interceptions, 2.5 sacks and 151 tackles in 37 career games (24 starts) since being selected in the first round of the 2022 draft. DJ Turner III replaced Hill in the 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. --Field Level Media

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    QB Joe Burrow says Bengals 'not a championship-level team'
    News-Herald2 days ago
    Colts place RG Will Fries (leg) on injured reserve
    News-Herald2 days ago
    Steelers coach: Russell Wilson to practice fully Wednesday
    News-Herald19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today11 minutes ago
    Syndication: The Patriot Ledger
    News-Herald3 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Division I Council cuts transfer portal windows to 30 total days
    News-Herald22 hours ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Jaguars TE Evan Engram (hamstring) seeks Sunday return
    News-Herald1 day ago
    Colorado S Shilo Sanders (forearm) to return vs. K-State
    News-Herald21 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy