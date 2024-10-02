Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News-Herald

    NCAA Football: Richmond at Virginia

    By Amber Searls-Imagn Images,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIv2O_0vrIGFus00
    Aug 31, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (20) carries the ball as Richmond Spiders linebacker Wayne Galloway (9) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images Amber Searls-Imagn Images

    Boston College will try to slow Virginia's resurgent running game when the teams meet on Saturday afternoon for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC) are coming off a bye week after rushing for a whopping 384 yards in a 43-24 victory at previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina on Sept. 21. It was the highest rushing total for the Cavaliers since they gained 446 yards against San Jose State in 1998. "We want to run the football," Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. "We want to be effective running the football. We want to be efficient. And then in games where we have opportunity to lead and dominate with the rush, that's what we want to do." Off to its best start since going 4-0 to begin the 2019 campaign, Virginia ranks third in the ACC with an average of 195 rushing yards per game. Xavier Brown leads the Cavaliers with 293 rushing yards and tops the ACC with 8.9 yards per carry. Kobe Pace has 210 rushing yards and quarterback Anthony Colandrea has 135. They will face a Boston College defense that ranks sixth against the run in the 17-team conference, allowing 101.4 yards per game. The Eagles (4-1, 1-0) have surrendered only two rushing touchdowns in five games. Boston College rallied for a 21-20 home win against Western Kentucky last weekend. Grayson James, filling in for injured quarterback Thomas Castellanos (undisclosed), rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass in the final 11:36 to overcome a 20-7 deficit. "Our guys hung in there," Eagles coach Bill O'Brien said. "They're resilient. They're a tough group of guys. They practice hard. They work very hard. When they came (into the locker room at halftime), they looked in the mirror and self-assessed, and they went out there and played better in the second half. I'm very proud of that." Castellanos was back in practice on Tuesday, and ESPN and the Boston Globe reported Thursday that he would return for the Virginia game. "I think he's doing all right," O'Brien said Tuesday. "I thought he showed up ready to go today and had a decent practice. And Grayson will be ready to go, so we have two guys that can play, no doubt about it." Boston College leads 7-1 in the all-time series, including a 27-24 win last season in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The only Virginia victory was 43-32 in Charlottesville in 2020. --Field Level Media

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NCAA penalizes Raiders coach Antonio Pierce over ASU violations
    News-Herald1 day ago
    NC State DE Red Hibbler to enter transfer portal
    News-Herald1 day ago
    Texas not planning to play 2 QBs as Quinn Ewers eyes return
    News-Herald2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Browns RB Nick Chubb: Practice return 'felt like a dream'
    News-Herald1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile2 days ago
    49ers look to pick up steam in clash vs. NFC West rival Cards
    News-Herald2 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile3 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile2 days ago
    A brother’s remembrance: The man who died at the Sheridan VA is more than a suicide statistic
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Wyoming’s legal embrace of killing wildlife with snowmobiles triggers federal bill
    WyoFile21 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA16 days ago
    CLASH Wrestling and Rickey Shane Page launch partnership with ‘Simply the Best 2024’ debut event
    News-Herald2 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    The right to snowmobile over wildlife could soon be explicitly protected in Wyoming
    WyoFile28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy